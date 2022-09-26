Week 4 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

0 of 3

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

With two primetime games left to come in Week 3 of the NFL season, it's been an interesting ride for fantasy managers.

While many of Week 3's top scorers were the usual suspects—Derrick Henry and Mark Andrews, anyone?—there were plenty of fresh faces in the top scoring lists after Sunday's late afternoon game window.

With two games still to come, Chicago running back Khalil Herbert leads the position group with 30.90 points. You won't find him on the list that's to follow, but that's because for our purposes, for players to be considered breakout candidates or otherwise sleepers, they must be rostered in 40 percent or less of Yahoo leagues. Herbert is rostered in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues...but if he's available in yours, put in a waiver claim.

Elsewhere, the list of top wideouts saw some journeymen receivers attempt to reshape the narratives of their careers, and many are in a good situation on their teams to do it. Let's take a look at some of the top scorers in Week 3 that you should think about claiming on waivers.