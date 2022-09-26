Week 4 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout CandidatesSeptember 26, 2022
Week 4 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates
With two primetime games left to come in Week 3 of the NFL season, it's been an interesting ride for fantasy managers.
While many of Week 3's top scorers were the usual suspects—Derrick Henry and Mark Andrews, anyone?—there were plenty of fresh faces in the top scoring lists after Sunday's late afternoon game window.
With two games still to come, Chicago running back Khalil Herbert leads the position group with 30.90 points. You won't find him on the list that's to follow, but that's because for our purposes, for players to be considered breakout candidates or otherwise sleepers, they must be rostered in 40 percent or less of Yahoo leagues. Herbert is rostered in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues...but if he's available in yours, put in a waiver claim.
Elsewhere, the list of top wideouts saw some journeymen receivers attempt to reshape the narratives of their careers, and many are in a good situation on their teams to do it. Let's take a look at some of the top scorers in Week 3 that you should think about claiming on waivers.
Mack Hollins, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Rostered: 1 percent
Week 3 stats: 8 rec, 158 yds, 1 TD, 29.96 pts
It's safe to say Las Vegas Raiders wideout Mack Hollins is the biggest surprise we've seen in a minute in fantasy football. He's rostered in a scant 1 percent of Yahoo leagues, but after the Sunday afternoon games, he was the No. 2 receiver in fantasy, behind the Eagles' DeVonta Smith.
Hollins was targeted a whopping 10 times in the Raiders' contest against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, leading Las Vegas in receiving yards for the second week in a row. (Fantasy managers who roster Davante Adams may commence panicking now.)
Last week's 66-yard game didn't include a score, so although Hollins appeared to be one of Derek Carr's go-to targets, fantasy managers didn't rush to claim him on waivers. That won't be the case this week.
Even though Hunter Renfrow was out with a concussion in Week 3, don't talk yourself out of Hollins' value. He's clearly going to be a significant part of the game plan moving forward.
Russell Gage, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rostered: 40 percent
Week 3 stats: 12 rec, 87 yds, 1 TD, 1 fumble, 24.70 pts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Green Bay Packers 14-12 on a failed two-point conversion as the clock ran out, but not for lack of trying on Russell Gage's part. He scored the team's only touchdown and led all Bucs receivers in yards.
Yes, Gage did have a fumble early in the third quarter, but Green Bay got the ball at the 50-yard line and its subsequent drive ended in a punt.
Mike Evans was serving a one-game suspension for the Bucs in Week 3 and his return in Week 4 will have obvious repercussions on Gage's target share. But Chris Godwin remains out of commission, so for now, Gage is a smart bench pickup at the very least, especially in PPR (points-per-reception) leagues.
Zay Jones, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Rostered: 10 percent
Week 3 stats: 10 rec, 85 yds, 1 TD, 24.50 pts
Don't look now, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-1 on the season and coming off an absolute drubbing of the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10.
Journeyman wideout Zay Jones was instrumental in that win, securing 10 receptions for 85 yards and finding the end zone once on a Trevor Lawrence scramble pass.
It's been a fantasy football bit for a while now that Jones is actually a good pickup...but now it appears to be true.
Jones saw 11 targets in the Jaguars' win; coming into Week 3, he had seen three red zone targets.
Now, Jones will be streaky, which is too frustrating for some managers. After he scored double-digit points in Week 1, he had a disappointing 5.3-point outing in Week 2. But he can safely be considered a top-two option in Jacksonville.
