Lakers' Austin Reaves Expects Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Be in NBA MVP Race

Ariana Saigh/Getty Images

Following the U.S.' 127-118 overtime loss to Canada in the bronze medal game of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, U.S. guard Austin Reaves had some high praise for Canada star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Reaves said the Oklahoma City Thunder guard is always extremely difficult to play against and that he could one day be up for MVP consideration.

"He kills everybody in the league," Reaves said, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "He's one day probably going to be in the race for MVP."

U.S. coach Steve Kerr also commented on Gilgeous-Alexander's perfomance, saying that his team "tried everything" while Mikal Bridges called Gilgeous-Alexander "slithery" and "an unbelievable player".

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points in the Canadian victory and was the team's true catalyst for the entire tournament. He averaged 24.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists, all marks that led the Canadian team. This lines up with his 2022-23 NBA season where he averaged 31.4 points with 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 68 games.

He has made steady improvement in every season since he was drafted No. 11 in 2018 and is the go-to-guy on a Thunder team that has significant draft capitol and incoming star talent like 2022 No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren.

Gilgeous-Alexander helped Canada medal for the first time in tournament history and now will focus his attentions on guiding the Thunder to a stronger 2023-24 season. That journey will begin October 25 when the Thunder take on the Chicago Bulls.