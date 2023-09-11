3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 1 Win vs. Patriots

0 of 3

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

For at least the first week of the 2023 season, the Philadelphia Eagles have staved off that dreaded Super Bowl hangover.



While it wasn't a pretty game against the New England Patriots, and the Eagles narrowly escaped with a 25-20 victory, Philly did enough to kick off their campaign with a 1-0 record.



This probably wasn't what Eagles fans expected. The Patriots were an eight-win team a year ago and aren't widely considered among the league's top contenders. However, they consistently found answers to the Eagles offense and poked holes in their vaunted defense.



Of course, a win is a win, as the old saying goes, and the Eagles should be thrilled to have one. Here are our three biggest takeaways from Philadelphia's Week 1 victory against New England.

