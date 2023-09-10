Report: Patriots Place Matt Corral on Left Squad List After QB Absent for 2 Days

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Not long after picking him up on waivers, the New England Patriots have placed quarterback Matt Corral on the left squad list after he has been absent from the past two days of practice, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

Howe reported that the Patriots are still trying to determine Corral's future with the organization after he left the team without notice. The team had his absence listed as "not injury related" on the injury report for the week.

By placing Corral on the left squad list, the Patriots are able to open up a roster spot without releasing the 24-year-old signal-caller. As a result, he also isn't allowed to sign with any other team until the designation is lifted.

He is allowed to return to the Patriots at any point.

New England claimed Corral off waivers after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 30, a day after making the team's 53-man roster. He participated in a number of practices with the organization but was never declared as Mac Jones' full-time backup.

Instead, the Patriots signed Bailey Zappe to the 53-man roster, solidifying what the depth chart behind Jones will look like going into the season.

Corral was Carolina's third-round pick in 2022 but missed his entire rookie season with a Lisfranc injury suffered during a preseason matchup. He was a star over a four-year career at Ole Miss, throwing for 8,287 yards and 57 touchdowns.