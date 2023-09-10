NBA Rumors: Former Knicks SF Kevin Knox, Trail Blazers Agree to 1-Year Contract

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Knox is returning to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2023-24.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the forward signed a one-year deal with the team.

Knox averaged 6.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 66 games in 2022-23 but saw a rise in production after a midseason trade to Portland. He averaged 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 21 games and was playing 17.1 minutes per game.

Knox was the No. 9 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft but has not quite lived up to that billing. He is currently on his fourth team after stints with the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons before being moved to the Trail Blazers.

He has career averages of 7.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while playing around 18 minutes a night. He made 57 starts during his rookie season but has strictly had a bench role since.

Still, he is just 24-years-old and could see a chance to turn the tide on his career with the Trail Blazers. The team appears to be in rebuild mode after a 33-49 season. Superstar guard Damian Lillard requested a trade out of town and it appears that a future around 2023 No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson may be the future course of action for the team.

Knox and the Trail Blazers can now look toward the season, with or without Lillard, and prepare for the season opener October 25 against the Los Angeles Clippers.