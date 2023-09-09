AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 9

0 of 0

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Collision on September 9.

This week's show featured two big open challenges. Not only did Jon Moxley defend his newly won International Championship, but Kris Statlander also put her TBS title up for grabs.

We also saw two more matches from the Grand Slam Eliminator tournament. Darby Allin took on Roderick Strong, and Samoa Joe battled Penta El Zero Miedo.

Penta was not the only masked man on this week's show. Bullet Club Gold took on the team of Gravity, Metalik, Aerostar and Dios Del Inframundo.

Let's take a look at what happened on Saturday's episode of AEW Collision.