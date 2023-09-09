Schefter: Vikings' Justin Jefferson Not Expected to Sign New Contract Before Week 1

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Justin Jefferson will likely enter Week 1 of the NFL season without a new contract.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings are "not expected" to reach an agreement on a new long-term contract before Sunday's opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Schefter added that "both sides made a strong effort to get a deal done, but the plan now is to revisit after the season."

"Of course I would want a contract to be done," Jefferson told reporters on Thursday. "But at the end of the day, it is all up to them and what the ownership want to do with that."

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah recently said the Vikings intend to keep their superstar wide receiver, but didn't specify if there is any pressure to get a contract done right now.

"I'll have those conversations," he said. "I think there are times with players, they kind of just want to focus on the season when it happens, so those are joint conversations we'll have with his representatives whenever that time comes."

There doesn't have to be a sense of urgency for the Vikings at this point. Jefferson still has two years remaining on his rookie contract, including the 2023 season.

One reason to get a deal done now is to avoid the possibility of the receiver market increasing as more players sign new contracts. Tyreek Hill is the highest-paid wide receiver by average annual salary ($30 million). Davante Adams has the richest deal by total value ($140 million).

The Cincinnati Bengals' duo of Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase could get deals worth at least $30 million per season. Chase, who has been open about keeping an eye on what Jefferson will sign for, isn't eligible to sign an extension until after the 2023 season.

DeVonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles will also be eligible to sign an extension next offseason.

One potential complicating factor in all of this is Nick Bosa's extension with the San Francisco 49ers. His $34 million average annual salary made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Jefferson has a strong argument to hold that title after a historic start to his career. The 24-year-old has been named to the All-Pro team in each of his first three seasons. His 4,825 yards are the most by any player in NFL history in their first three seasons.