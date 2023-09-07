Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Hopes Justin Jefferson's Contract 'Sets the Market for Me'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

If Justin Jefferson's negotiations with the Minnesota Vikings make him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, he could also set the standard for other wideouts.

"I hope he sets the market for me," Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase said Thursday about Jefferson's extension talks, per WLWT's Charlie Clifford.

Chase signed a four-year, $30.8 million rookie contract with the Bengals after they selected him with the No. 5 pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

He is eligible to sign an extension after the 2023 season, while Jefferson's contract negotiations are currently ongoing.

Chase has put himself on a similar career trajectory to Jefferson, who led the NFL with 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards as the Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. Jefferson's 4,825 career receiving yards through three seasons mark an all-time NFL record.

Both Jefferson and Chase started out their careers by racking up at least 1,400 receiving yards in their respective rookie seasons. Although Chase missed a chunk of his sophomore 2022 season with a hip injury, preventing him from building on that total, he was still able to put up a second consecutive season with 1,000-plus receiving yards.

The Bengals are expecting Chase's most productive campaign yet in 2023. That, combined with his connection with former LSU teammate Joe Burrow, makes Chase an invaluable part of the team's plans to contend.

But Chase's deal is not the only contract the Bengals need to fit under the salary cap in the coming seasons. As Cincinnati works on an extension for their quarterback, the team also needs to make a decision on wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, there is speculation that "Burrow himself has talked about structuring a deal that allows Cincinnati to keep its great young core together."

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport said Thursday Burrow's deal could be finalized before Week 1 kickoff. What the Bengals decide for Burrow and Higgins, as well as what Jefferson is able to agree on with the Vikings, could shape what Chase can expect to be offered next summer.