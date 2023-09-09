USMNT vs. Uzbekistan: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Friendly

1 of 3

John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images for USSF

Berhalter named his starting lineup during his pre-match press conference on Friday, per US Soccer.

Turner will start in goal with Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards and Sergino Dest in front of him in defense.

Either Luca de la Torre or Tanner Tessmann will begin the match in midfield along with Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah.

Pulisic, Balogun and Timothy Weah will play up top. Ricardo Pepi will take over for Balogun to start the second half.

Most of the first-choice XI were named to that lineup. Tyler Adams would play the central midfield spot behind McKennie and Musah if he was fully fit.

The lineup should put away Uzbekistan by halftime. Pulisic will be the main player to watch in attack after his fast start with AC Milan in Serie A.

Balogun may not be as sharp as usual because he just secured a move to Monaco from Arsenal, so that means more pressure may be on Pulisic to create chances in the opening 45 minutes.

The back four should not give up many chances. Eldor Shomurodov, who plays for Cagliari in Serie A, is the only threat the Americans should be worried about.

Ideally, the starting Americans will get 45-60 minutes as a mostly full group and then changes will be made to give younger players some experience with a multi-goal lead in hand.