USMNT vs. Uzbekistan: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Friendly

USMNT vs. Uzbekistan: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 FriendlySeptember 9, 2023
The United States men's national team should go through a stress-free 90 minutes on Saturday,
The Americans play Uzbekistan in an international friendly inside CityPark in St. Louis.
Gregg Berhalter's side is 63 spots ahead of the Asian nation in the FIFA men's world rankings.
The USMNT was forced to play a lesser opponent because most of the teams around the world are playing in continental competitions. The majority of Concacaf is playing in Nations League, 2026 World Cup qualifying started in South America and Euro 2024 qualifying is ongoing in Europe.
Berhalter did not wait until Saturday to name his starting XI. He announced his lineup, led by Matt Turner, Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun, in a rare move 24 hours prior to a match.
Christian Pulisic, Matt Turner to Start for USMNT
Berhalter named his starting lineup during his pre-match press conference on Friday, per US Soccer.
Turner will start in goal with Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards and Sergino Dest in front of him in defense.
Either Luca de la Torre or Tanner Tessmann will begin the match in midfield along with Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah.
Pulisic, Balogun and Timothy Weah will play up top. Ricardo Pepi will take over for Balogun to start the second half.
Most of the first-choice XI were named to that lineup. Tyler Adams would play the central midfield spot behind McKennie and Musah if he was fully fit.
The lineup should put away Uzbekistan by halftime. Pulisic will be the main player to watch in attack after his fast start with AC Milan in Serie A.
Balogun may not be as sharp as usual because he just secured a move to Monaco from Arsenal, so that means more pressure may be on Pulisic to create chances in the opening 45 minutes.
The back four should not give up many chances. Eldor Shomurodov, who plays for Cagliari in Serie A, is the only threat the Americans should be worried about.
Ideally, the starting Americans will get 45-60 minutes as a mostly full group and then changes will be made to give younger players some experience with a multi-goal lead in hand.
Second Half Focus Will Be on Young USMNT Players
The ideal circumstances on Saturday feature multiple USMNT goals before the 60th minute and then opportunities for Berhalter to showcase the program's young talent.
Cade Cowell, a 19-year-old phenom for the San Jose Earthquakes, should receive a shot alongside Pepi to prove his worth on the attacking depth chart.
The same could be said about Mark McKenzie and Joe Scally on the back line. Both players have done well overseas, but they are further down the defensive depth chart.
McKenzie could use a solid 15-30 minutes to impress in an attempt to gain ground on Ream, Richards and Miles Robinson.
Scally provides depth on the outside of the defense, and he could use a solid outing to boost his confidence on the international stage.
Eighteen-year-old Benjamin Cremaschi, whose profile has been raised by Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami, may receive some minutes from Berhalter if the game is done and dusted.
Cremaschi is receiving international interest from Argentina as well, and even a few minutes on the pitch in a friendly, could help persuade his decision.
Prediction
United States 6, Uzbekistan 0
The USMNT's minimum requirement is to win by three or more goals against a much weaker opponent.
The Pulisic-Balogun-Weah attacking trio should generate plenty of shots on target, and as long as they are clinical in the final third, the USMNT should have a multi-goal halftime advantage.
A set-piece goal from Ream, Richards or McKennie off a header is not out of the question either if the Americans earn a plethora of set-piece opportunities.
Look for Pepi to get in the action off the bench. The PSV Eindhoven striker could be the key to finishing off a win of five or six goals.