Former NFL WR Mike Williams Taken off Life Support, Remains Responsive

AP Photo/Patric Schneider

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams has been taken off life support and remains responsive after suffering complications from an accident at work last month, per Nick Veronica and Jonah Bronstein of WIVB 4.

Williams was hit in the head with a beam while doing electrical work on Aug. 21 and suffered a laceration that later became infected, one of his friends told WIVB 4. He was hospitalized on Sept. 1 and placed into a medically-induced coma.

Williams was taken off a ventilator on Thursday "but is surviving and remains responsive," Tierney Lyle, the mother of the former NFLer's daughter, told WIVB 4.

"We need prayer warriors to continue praying and spread the word," Lyle said.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Williams in the fourth round of the 2010 draft out of Syracuse, where he ranks ninth in career receptions (133) and eighth in receiving yards (2,044). He's also tied with Marvin Harrison for second in receiving touchdowns (20).

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bucs before being traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

In his four seasons in Tampa, Williams, who finished second in 2010 Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, caught 215 passes for 2,947 yards and 25 touchdowns in 54 games, posting at least 900 receiving yards during the 2010 and 2012 seasons. His best year came in 2012 when he caught 63 passes for 996 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games.

In his lone season with the Bills in 2014, Williams caught eight passes for 142 yards and one touchdown in nine games. He was released before Week 17.

Williams was last on an NFL roster in 2016 when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs during training camp.