Ranking Most Invaluable Non-QBs in NFL Ahead of 2023 Week 1

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Supporting cast: CB Marcus Peters, CB Nate Hobbs, DT Bilal Nichols

During the offseason, Maxx Crosby mentioned several times about how he wants to be considered the best pass-rusher in the NFL. He's starting to get that level of respect as Pro Football Focus listed him as the fifth-best edge defender in the league and in 'Tier 1' for the position.

PFF cited that Crosby has more pressures than anyone else and is second in cumulative pass-rush win rate over the last two seasons as part of their rationale, but his value to the Las Vegas Raiders defense could push him even higher up the rankings.

Madd Maxx's 12.5 sacks last season were eight more than any other Raider with Chandler Jones coming in second and Clelin Ferrell finishing in third with two sacks. Jones is likely out for Week 1 and could be away from the team even longer in light of recent events, and Ferrell is now suiting up for the San Francisco 49ers.

In other words, Las Vegas doesn't have another pass-rusher who was productive last season outside of the 2019 fourth-round pick. Also, their secondary is led by Peters, who is still a quality player but is past his prime.

What keeps Crosby out of the top five in terms of being invaluable is that despite his success, the Raiders' defense still ranked toward the bottom of the league in 2022. They were 26th in points allowed a year ago, so it's not as if there would be a dramatic difference in the end result if he weren't on the field.