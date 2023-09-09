USA vs. Canada: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

It's the matchup everyone wanted to see.

Just not on the stage most people were expecting.

Following a pair of unceremonious eliminations in the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup on Friday, the United States and Canada will face off in a battle for third-place Sunday morning. Arguably the two most talented squads in the tournament, they gave way to Serbia and Germany, who will play for the gold.

This was a USA squad that—while still loaded with plenty of young talent—was not as star-studded as Olympic and World Cup teams of the past and didn't draw the same level of fear from their opponents, who have quickly caught up in terms of quality and style of play.

"These games are difficult, it's not 1992 anymore," head coach Steve Kerr said following Team USA's loss. "Players are better all over the world, teams are better and it's not easy to win a World Cup or an Olympic game."

Now, Kerr and his squad are in danger of not medaling for the second-consecutive tournament as they face off against a young, hungry and talented Canada squad that has proven itself more than capable of sticking with the very best in the world.

Before diving deeper into the matchup, here's what you need to know about when and how to watch the game.

Team USA vs. Canada: How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 5:40 a.m. ET

Location: Mall of Asia Arena — Manila, Philippines

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN.com

Odds: USA -6.5

Preview and Prediction

There aren't very many teams in this tournament that could say that they have the best player on the floor when going up against Team USA.

Luckily for Canada, it has exactly that in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an All-NBA First-Team selection coming off an incredible campaign with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points per game, fourth-best in the NBA, to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

And he's mostly kept up strong production in the World Cup, averaging 23.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists while shooting 54.3 percent from the field.

So, the stage is set for a showdown between the All-Star guard and Team USA's Anthony Edwards, two of the NBA' brightest young stars.

But on top of the offensive pop that Gilgeous-Alexander will bring to the floor, Canada also has the defensive reinforcements that can give USA some trouble. Dillon Brooks and Luguentz Dort will chomping at the bit to try and lock down USA's backcourt and wings.

That's not to say that Team USA will be completely shutdown, but they have struggled against physical teams throughout the tournament.

And with the exception of their blowout win against Italy in the quarterfinals, the Americans have looked very susceptible as of late, potentially giving Canada even more confidence to win their first-ever World Cup medal.

Prediction: Canada 94, Team USA 88