Dodgers' Walker Buehler Won't Return in 2023 amid Elbow Injury, Tommy John Recovery

The Los Angeles Dodgers won't get Walker Buehler back for a potential playoff run as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery.

On Friday, Buehler announced in a statement that after "many conversations" with his doctor, family and the team's front office and training staff, he is not in a position to pitch in the playoffs and looks forward to being "fully healthy" for the 2024 season.

