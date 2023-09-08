X

    Dodgers' Walker Buehler Won't Return in 2023 amid Elbow Injury, Tommy John Recovery

    Adam WellsSeptember 8, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on June 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
    Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Dodgers won't get Walker Buehler back for a potential playoff run as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery.

    On Friday, Buehler announced in a statement that after "many conversations" with his doctor, family and the team's front office and training staff, he is not in a position to pitch in the playoffs and looks forward to being "fully healthy" for the 2024 season.

