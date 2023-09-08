Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Tyron, Tyler Smith 'Suspect' to Face Giants with Injuries

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys could be without the starters on the left side of their offensive line for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's K&C Masterpiece show (h/t Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News), Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said left tackle Tyron Smith and left guard Tyler Smith are "suspect" to play in Week 1 because of injuries.

"Probably Tyler a little more than Tyron," Jones explained. "Those things, we wait until game day. ...We don't know until we see."

Tyron Smith was added to the official injury report on Thursday when he rolled his ankle during practice. Gehlken noted it's considered to be a minor issue.

Tyler Smith injured his hamstring during Monday's practice session. He had an MRI on Tuesday that confirmed it was a strain, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Jones told Shan & RJ on 105.3 The Fan earlier this week the Cowboys "felt better about" Tyler's prognosis after they got a full examination of it after practice.

"You always are concerned initially," Jones added, "but as he got acclimated a little bit there off of it, it hopefully is not serious enough an injury to impact him Sunday."

Tyron's injury is probably the more concerning of the two just because of his age (32) and recent history. The eight-time Pro Bowler only started four games last season due to a torn hamstring and a total of 17 games in the past three seasons combined.

If Tyron is unable to go, Chuma Edoga will likely get the start at left tackle. The 26-year-old signed with the Cowboys as a free agent in March. He has appeared in 26 games over the past four seasons.

Tyler Smith is entering his second NFL season. He was the Cowboys' first-round draft pick in 2022 (No. 24 overall) and started all 17 games as a rookie.

Asim Richards is listed as the backup left guard on Dallas' official depth chart. The North Carolina alum was a fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2023 NFL draft. He started 38 games over his final three college seasons.

The Cowboys and Giants will play at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas won both meetings between the two teams during the 2022 regular season.