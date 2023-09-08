49ers' Nick Bosa 'So Excited to Be a Niner for Life' After $170M Contract

Michael Owens/Getty Images

On the day he officially signed his record-breaking contract extension, Nick Bosa made it clear he intends to finish his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

In a video posted on social media, Bosa told fans he's "so excited to be a Niner for life."

The video was recorded after Bosa put pen to paper on his five-year, $170 million extension that was originally agreed to on Wednesday. It put an end to a holdout that threatened to keep the 25-year-old out for at least the first game of the regular season.

Bosa is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. His $50 million signing bonus is tied with Russell Wilson for fourth-highest in the league, behind Lamar Jackson ($72.5 million), Dak Prescott ($66 million) and Matthew Stafford ($60 million).

It's certainly a high price for the 49ers to pay, but they are in a position to afford it because their starting quarterback (Brock Purdy) is only going to count $3.01 million against the cap over the next three seasons combined.

Bosa has more than earned the distinction of being the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. He's made the Pro Bowl in three of his first four seasons, has 106 quarterback hits and 43 sacks in 51 career games.

Last season saw Bosa lead the NFL with 18.5 sacks to win Defensive Player of the Year. He's been the main driving force behind San Francisco's success on defense since he entered the league as the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2019.

The five-year extension keeps Bosa under contract to the 49ers through the 2028 season.