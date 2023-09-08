Cardi B Eyes WrestleMania 40; John Cena Calls Roman Reigns WWE Goat; LA Knight Rumors

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Cardi B Interested in Attending WrestleMania 40

Superstar rapper Cardi B has long discussed her childhood love for WWE, and she may parlay it into an appearance at WWE's biggest event.

During an interview on Hot 97 (h/t Steve Carrier of Ringside News) this week, Cardi B spoke about her pro wrestling fandom with Peter Rosenberg, who is often part of WWE's pre-show panels before premium live events.

Cardi B downplayed the likelihood of having a match in WWE after having given birth to two children, but she expressed interest in attending WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year, saying: "I mean I would love to attend, I don't know, I don't know what to do, if I need to perform or slap a bitch but like, I want to go. I have to fulfill some type of dream."

Over the years, Cardi B has made mention of WWE on X, formerly known as Twitter, from time to time.

In 2019, she named Eddie Guerrero, Booker T, Batista, Edge, Lita, Triple H, The Undertaker and Kane as some of her favorite wrestlers, which suggests she was heavily into WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

While Cardi B has yet to make a WWE appearance, her hit song "Up" was the official theme song for SummerSlam 2021, so she has at least some link to the company.

Rosenberg said during the interview that he would attempt to pull some strings in order to make a Cardi B appearance at WrestleMania 40 possible, meaning one of the most iconic female rappers of all time could show up on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Cena Calls Reigns WWE's GOAT

Many wrestling fans consider John Cena to be the greatest performer in WWE history, but the 16-time world champion has a different opinion.

Per Aashrit Satija of SportsKeeda, Cena spoke to reporters Friday in India prior to WWE's Superstar Spectacle event, and it was asked for his opinion on how Roman Reigns has done as his successor as the face of WWE.

Cena went on to pay The Tribal Chief the ultimate compliment, saying: "In my perspective, I think Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time."

Reigns is in the midst of one of the greatest title runs in WWE history, as the undisputed WWE universal champion has now held a world championship for over three years consecutively, which is unheard of in the current era of wrestling.

During that time, Reigns has completely overhauled his character, become the most compelling figure in the wrestling business and largely earned the respect of fans who once complained about WWE pushing him to the top.

Cena was the unquestioned top star in WWE for well over a decade, and while that earned him a ton of fans, he also had his fair share of detractors, so he has a unique understanding of what Reigns has dealt with over the years.

Once Cena became WWE's top star, he never turned heel, whereas Reigns did take that leap of faith, and it has paid major dividends for him.

The company has also benefited from the decision, as it is raking in record profits and attendance numbers with Reigns at the helm.

Several Superstars belong in the WWE GOAT conversation, and the fact that one of them has put Reigns in that echelon speaks to how far he has come during his career.

Knight Reportedly in Line for Huge Push

LA Knight has quickly become one of WWE's most popular Superstars and he is reportedly in line for a big push moving forward.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Knight is expected to get a "mega push" due to the fact that his positive crowd reactions are being backed by strong merchandise sales and ratings for his television segments.

In recent months, live audiences have consistently popped for Knight and thrown their support behind him, resulting in the decision to make him a full-fledged babyface.

While WWE initially seemed somewhat hesitant to go all in on pushing Knight, he won a battle royal at SummerSlam and beat The Miz last weekend at Payback, which suggests the push has perhaps already begun.

On Thursday, PWInsider.com (h/t Upton) reported that WWE was either nearing or completing an agreement on a new contract for Knight, perhaps as long as five years in length.

With a new deal reportedly in place or almost in place, there is little holding WWE back from going full steam ahead with Knight's push.

While Knight remains relatively new to WWE, he is a pro wrestling veteran and is already 40 years old, so the company doesn't have much time to waste in terms of making him a top star and possibly a world champion.

The fans clearly want Knight in that spot, and it does seem as though WWE is beginning to listen to them.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.