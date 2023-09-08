USA vs. Canada: Early Preview for 3rd-Place Game

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Team USA won't be competing for a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup after a disappointing 113-111 loss to Germany in the semifinals on Friday.

Headlined by poor defense and rebounding, the United States had no answer for a German team that saw six different players notch at least 10 points as they cruised and faced little-to-no pushback from the Americans.

The United States was out-rebounded by Germany 30-28, and the Germans also recorded 12 offensive rebounds compared to the Americans' seven.

NBA players Franz Wagner and Daniel Theis and Basketball Bundesliga's Andreas Obst were three of the best players on the court in Manila. Wagner finished with 22 points, five rebounds and two assists and Theis notched 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists while Obst led the way with 24 points and six assists.

Anthony Edwards was the best player on the floor for the United States as he finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Austin Reaves was also impressive off the bench as he notched 21 points and two rebounds.

The United States will now play Canada, which fell to Serbia in the semifinals on Friday, with a bronze medal on the line. And given how the Americans played defense on Friday, they could be in trouble against a Canadian squad led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

USA vs. Canada Preview

The United States hasn't won the FIBA World Cup since 2014 and the last time they played for a bronze medal was in 2006 against Argentina. They entered this year's tournament favored to win it all.

Canada, meanwhile, will be playing for its most significant international medal since winning silver at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. It had the second-best odds to win gold behind the United States.

Canada's roster is highlighted by Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks and Luguentz Dort. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kelly Olynyk and Dwight Powell are among the other big names on the roster.

Prior to Friday's game, the Canadians had cruised through the World Cup, posting wins over France, Spain and Serbia en route to the semifinals. However, they got into foul trouble early against Serbia, which prevented them from getting into a groove on defense.

Dillon Brooks is perhaps the team's best defender, and he should be a handful for the United States with a bronze medal on the line. That said, the Americans could take advantage of his tough style of play and attempt to get him into foul trouble early.

On paper, the United States has a far better roster with the likes of Edwards, Reaves, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Paolo Banchero, Tyrese Haliburton and Jaren Jackson Jr. However, that won't matter if they don't tighten things up on defense.

The United States has relied heavily on Edwards throughout this entire tournament, but it's time for some other players to step up against Canada

Gilgeous-Alexander has been the best offensive player on either team. He ranks sixth this tournament with 23.6 points per game. He's also shooting 54.3 percent from the floor and 29.6 percent from deep.

Edwards is the next best player between the two teams. He ranks 18th this tournament with 18.1 points per game and is shooting 48.0 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from deep.

The United States and Canada tip off for bronze on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. ET.