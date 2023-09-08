Joe Burrow's Reported $275M Contract Extension with Bengals Has Fans Celebrating

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

"Joe Shiesty" officially became Joe Pricey Thursday night.

With a record-breaking, five-year, $275 million contract extension—$219.01 million guaranteed—Cincinnati Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bengals couldn't even wait until after Thursday night's season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions to announce the deal.

Burrow, 26, has been electric ever since he was selected No. 1 overall out of LSU in 2020, quickly becoming one of the elite signal-callers in the NFL and leading the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in just his second year as a pro.

The 2019 Heisman winner already has postseason wins over other superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on his young resume.

He is now locked in with Cincinnati through the 2029 season and will look to keep the organization among the AFC's elite for years to come.

And Bengals fans could not be more excited about that prospect.

With his fresh deal now in hand, Burrow and the Bengals now turn their attention to their season opener Sunday against their division and in-state rival, the Cleveland Browns, and will hope that it's the beginning of another legendary chapter for the star signal-caller.