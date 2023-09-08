X

NFL

    Joe Burrow's Reported $275M Contract Extension with Bengals Has Fans Celebrating

    Francisco RosaSeptember 8, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 26: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks to the field during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    "Joe Shiesty" officially became Joe Pricey Thursday night.

    With a record-breaking, five-year, $275 million contract extension—$219.01 million guaranteed—Cincinnati Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    The Bengals couldn't even wait until after Thursday night's season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions to announce the deal.

    Burrow, 26, has been electric ever since he was selected No. 1 overall out of LSU in 2020, quickly becoming one of the elite signal-callers in the NFL and leading the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in just his second year as a pro.

    The 2019 Heisman winner already has postseason wins over other superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on his young resume.

    He is now locked in with Cincinnati through the 2029 season and will look to keep the organization among the AFC's elite for years to come.

    And Bengals fans could not be more excited about that prospect.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    A record deal: Joe Burrow has reached agreement with the Bengals on an 5-year, $275 million extension that includes $219.01 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/6GttDs7zk6">pic.twitter.com/6GttDs7zk6</a>

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Joe Burrow's five-year run:<br><br>🏈2019: Wins National Championship and Heisman Trophy.<br><br>🏈2020: Drafted No. 1 overall.<br><br>🏈2021: Named Comeback Player of the Year, reaches Super Bowl.<br><br>🏈2022: Reaches AFC Championship Game.<br><br>🏈2023: Lands biggest contract in NFL history.

    Spotrac @spotrac

    Joe Burrow high-jacking Patrick Mahomes' opening drive with $219M guaranteed is legend.

    Barstool Cincinnati @UCBarstool

    Joe Burrow has signed his long awaited contract extension with the Bengals.<br><br>He is now the highest paid NFL player of ALL TIME!<br><br>Joey Franchise. <a href="https://t.co/aE9zQk2hoO">pic.twitter.com/aE9zQk2hoO</a>

    The Nati King @thenatiking

    JOE BURROW 5 YEAR EXTENSION <a href="https://t.co/izobzd6nJj">pic.twitter.com/izobzd6nJj</a>

    avery @JaMarrJungle

    AT LONG LAST. JOE BURROW HAS BEEN EXTENDED <a href="https://t.co/5l0QPvPqR6">pic.twitter.com/5l0QPvPqR6</a>

    Drew Garrison @DrewGarrison

    JOE BURROW IS THE QUARTERBACK OF THE BENGALS FOR THE NEXT 7 SEASONS.

    seth reese † @SethR94

    joe burrow: forever a bengal.<a href="https://twitter.com/JoeyB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoeyB</a> <a href="https://t.co/fXHAynj8wq">pic.twitter.com/fXHAynj8wq</a>

    Randy Cruz @randyjcruz

    Joe Burrow after becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/v8Dy1yX8aS">pic.twitter.com/v8Dy1yX8aS</a>

    GameOn513 @gameonjmoney

    Joe Burrow isn't a free agent until 2030!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhoDey?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhoDey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RuleTheJungle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RuleTheJungle</a> <a href="https://t.co/qeM65j0Orp">pic.twitter.com/qeM65j0Orp</a>

    Willie Lutz @willie_lutz

    WHO CARES ABOUT THE CHIEFS JOE BURROW IS LOCKED IN AS THE KING OF OHIO!!!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/a7eMomkfar">https://t.co/a7eMomkfar</a>

    Willie Lutz @willie_lutz

    Joe Burrow deserves every single penny. I'm so fired up, this is a great day for the City of Cincinnati.

    Blake Jewell @BlakeJewellNFL

    The NFL is back and Joe Burrow signed a new deal. What a night.

    With his fresh deal now in hand, Burrow and the Bengals now turn their attention to their season opener Sunday against their division and in-state rival, the Cleveland Browns, and will hope that it's the beginning of another legendary chapter for the star signal-caller.