Patriots' Jack Jones Reportedly Expected to 'Miss Some Time' With Hamstring Injury

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is "expected to miss some time" after suffering a hamstring injury in practice, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported.

Jones was listed as "limited" due to a hamstring issue during Wednesday's practice and absent altogether during Thursday's practice, per ESPN's Mike Reiss and NESN's Dakota Randall.

After serving as a backup during camp, Jones was likely going to play as a second-string cornerback behind Jonathan Jones and Christian Gonzalez. In Jones' absence, Myles Bryant could see increased playing time.

The cornerback had previously faced the possibility of missing the start of the season for legal reasons.

The news of Jones' injury comes two days after gun charges against him, which stemmed from a June arrest at a Boston airport, were dropped in exchange for community service and probation.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said after the resolution of his legal issues that Jones "should be available" to play Week 1, although Belichick declined to answer about the possibility of supplemental NFL discipline against Jones, per WBZ-News. Under its personal conduct policy, the NFL could still change Jones' availability status, according to Reiss.

The Patriots selected Jones with a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft. During his rookie season the cornerback made 13 appearances and two starts, recording two interceptions and returning one for a touchdown.

Jones missed the final four games of last season due to an injury and a suspension over what his agent called "a miscommunication regarding Jack's rehab process."

Now Jones' absense will reportedly stretch into 2023, leaving questions at the cornerback position when the Patriots open their season Sunday against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. This will mark the first regular-season appearance for 2023 first-round pick Gonzalez, while Jonathan Jones will be returning to play after recovering an undisclosed injury that kept him from two weeks of practice in August.