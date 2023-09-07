Mavs Rumors: Luka Dončić's Focus on Refs Is 'Major Source of Frustration' for Staff

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Luka Dončić's ejection from Slovenia's loss to Canada in the FIBA World Cup was a familiar sight for Dallas Mavericks fans who have grown accustomed to his contentious relationship with referees.

During an appearance on The Hoop Collective, ESPN's Tim MacMahon discussed Dončić's constant complaining with Brian Windhorst, saying that it's been an issue through both coaching regimes in his five-year career.

"This is something Jason Kidd has called him out on publicly on multiple occasions," MacMahon said (20:00 in podcast). "It was a major source of frustration for Rick Carlisle... Luka gets so worked up about the officials, he's not playing five-on-five. He's more worried about three refs than he is the five opponents."

Doncic was ejected with 6:37 left in Wednesday's game against Canada and finished with 26 points as Slovenia went on to lose 100-89. He received both his technical fouls for arguing calls or non-calls with referees.

"Playing for the national team, it's a lot of emotions. A lot of times I don't control myself, which I've been having problems with," Doncic said after the game. "But you know, the referees told one of the guys they're not going to call a foul on him because he's coming at us. I think this is not fair. I know I complained a lot, but I don't think it's fair. They've been playing very physical with me, but if you say that, it's not fair."

The 24-year-old has had a reputation for whining to referees for quite some time. Near the end of the 2020-21 season, he admitted that he was "complaining way too much," and he's "gotta work on that." However, not much progress has been made since then.

Doncic had 17 technical fouls last season, which was tied for the third-most in the NBA with Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. Players automatically receive a one-game suspension when they have 16 technicals and for every two afterward.

Unless something changes quickly, Doncic's lack of maturity could continue to hinder the Mavs, who are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 38-44 campaign in which they missed the playoffs. The four-time All-Star will have to control his emotions if he hopes to lead Dallas to title contention.