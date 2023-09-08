US Open Tennis 2023: Predictions for Men's Semifinals on Today's Schedule

US Open Tennis 2023: Predictions for Men's Semifinals on Today's ScheduleSeptember 8, 2023
The US Open Men's tournament has reached its final four.
Friday, relative newcomer Ben Shelton will battle Novak Djokovic while Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev clash for the third time this year.
Who will advance from each of the contests victorious, one win away from capturing one of the most prestigious titles in the sport and where can you find all of the action?
Find out with this preview of the semifinal action.
TV Schedule and Information
Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium
Time: 3:00 p.m. EST (Shelton vs. Djokovic), 7:00 p.m. (Medvedev vs. Alcaraz)
TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Streaming: ESPN+
Ben Shelton vs. Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic has won a record 23 Grand Slam titles.
Ben Shelton played in his first Grand Slam just over a year ago.
Friday's semifinal features the most experienced player in this year's US Open squaring off against the least experienced, a story that will likely be the focal point of the match. Can Shelton, riding a wave of momentum in this year's tournament, do the unthinkable and knock off the most decorated player in tennis history?
On one hand, Shelton knows exactly who Djokovic is and how he plays. That may seem like a plus but anytime there is a player of The Joker's magnitude, the enormity of the moment can prove to be overwhelming.
On the other, Djokovic does not know Shelton and the player that he is. He is learning about the young, 20-year-old in real-time with the rest of the tennis world. Shelton is so young and so relatively unknown that his opponent's lack of familiarity with his play could be an asset.
He does have a stellar serve, something we know from his performances in the Open, which has allowed him to win matches by hitting fewer balls. Djokovic, though, can return the serve, unlike any opponent Shelton has played to this point.
His experience on this stage is unrivaled and, despite the relentless energy of Shelton, that is more than enough for Djokovic to return to the finals and compete for his first US Open title since 2018.
Prediction: Djokovic
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev
Carlos Alcaraz is a buzzsaw of a player, mixing constant energy and movement with power, a potent combination for any opponent to combat.
Including Daniil Medvedev, who lost both matches to the 20-year-old Spaniard in 2023 in straight sets, including the semifinals of Wimbledon.
Neither match has been particularly close, with Alcaraz exhausting Medvedev by utilizing his ability to execute quality drop shots to exploit the Russian's placement further back on the court. The smart, strategic young player has outplayed and outclassed Medvedev, an outcome the 2021 US Open champion will look to change Friday.
It will be difficult.
Alcaraz is playing the best tennis of his career and may very well leave Flushing, New York with his second, consecutive US Open title. Medvedev, on the other hand, had to fight back in all three sets against Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals in order to advance to the semifinals and, at times, looked like he was physically spent.
It will not get any easier against Alcaraz, who will look to utilize his tenacity to make it three in a row against Medved this year.
He will and in the process, set up another showdown with Djokovic with a championship on the line.
Prediction: Alcaraz in four sets