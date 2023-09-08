US Open Tennis 2023: Predictions for Men's Semifinals on Today's Schedule

2 of 3

Novak Djokovic has won a record 23 Grand Slam titles.

Ben Shelton played in his first Grand Slam just over a year ago.

Friday's semifinal features the most experienced player in this year's US Open squaring off against the least experienced, a story that will likely be the focal point of the match. Can Shelton, riding a wave of momentum in this year's tournament, do the unthinkable and knock off the most decorated player in tennis history?

On one hand, Shelton knows exactly who Djokovic is and how he plays. That may seem like a plus but anytime there is a player of The Joker's magnitude, the enormity of the moment can prove to be overwhelming.

On the other, Djokovic does not know Shelton and the player that he is. He is learning about the young, 20-year-old in real-time with the rest of the tennis world. Shelton is so young and so relatively unknown that his opponent's lack of familiarity with his play could be an asset.

He does have a stellar serve, something we know from his performances in the Open, which has allowed him to win matches by hitting fewer balls. Djokovic, though, can return the serve, unlike any opponent Shelton has played to this point.

His experience on this stage is unrivaled and, despite the relentless energy of Shelton, that is more than enough for Djokovic to return to the finals and compete for his first US Open title since 2018.

Prediction: Djokovic