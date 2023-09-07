Jets' Aaron Rodgers Will Return to 'Pat McAfee Show' for Weekly Appearances

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will continue to make weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show this season.

Rodgers, who has been a regular on the former NFL punter's show, joined its first-ever simulcast on ESPN on Thursday alongside Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Rodgers will make his weekly appearances on Tuesdays moving forward.

"I will be the same old, same old and I look forward to speaking with all of you in the near future," Rodgers said Thursday.

A staple on McAfee's show, Rodgers broke the news that he intended to play for the Jets this season during one of his appearances. He was eventually traded from the Green Bay Packers to Gang Green in April.

McAfee announced in May that his show would be moving to ESPN this fall, walking away from a reported four-year, $120 million deal with FanDuel. His contract with ESPN is worth $85 million over five years, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported.

Rodgers and the Jets open the 2023 season on ESPN's Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.