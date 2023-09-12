10 Dream Matchups We Want to See in 2023 MLB Postseason

0 of 10

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

Given how entertaining the regular season has been, Major League Baseball's 2023 postseason will be a thrilling month-long ride, regardless of who faces whom.

But there are a handful of possible matchups that would really move the proverbial needle.

For this discussion, all forms of matchups are on the table: batter vs. batter, pitcher vs. pitcher, batter vs. pitcher, player vs. team, team vs. team, manager vs. any of the above.

Anything where the content almost writes itself, either because of previous meetings, one party's dominance, historic relevance or a combination of it all.

Basically, it's a bunch of, "Oh yeah, that'd be a ton of fun."

We made sure to include every team with at least a 10 percent chance of making the postseason in at least one of these 10 matchups. This way, it's not just a whole bunch of Braves/Dodgers/Astros hot air. We didn't even include possible World Series rematches from 2022 (Houston-Philadelphia), 2021 (Atlanta-Houston), 2020 (Los Angeles-Tampa Bay) or 2017 (Houston-Los Angeles), even though those would surely be entertaining.

The list is presented in no particular order.