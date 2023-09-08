1 Thing Each NFL Team Must Figure out in Early Part of 2023 Season

1 Thing Each NFL Team Must Figure out in Early Part of 2023 SeasonSeptember 8, 2023
Every NFL team has stuff to figure out. Some will get it quickly, others will need time, and many will never get to the bottom of the issue(s) at play.
Much of that dynamic determines who winds up in contention for the Vince Lombardi Trophy or the first overall pick in the new year.
With the opener in the books and the first Sunday of the 2023 season on the horizon, here's a rundown of every team's situation in that regard.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: How to win without Von Miller and Tremaine Edmunds
The superstar pass-rusher will start the year on the PUP list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, while the veteran linebacker exited as a free agent. A lot will fall on the shoulders of lightly-used sophomore Terrel Bernard in the middle and a wide array of non-Millers elsewhere in the front seven. Not ideal with a tough early-season schedule.
Miami Dolphins: How to maintain the element of surprise
There were clues down the stretch last year that defenses were figuring out Mike McDaniel's offense, at least to an extent. They scored 20 or fewer points in three of Tua Tagovailoa's last four starts. That has to change with four tough games (three on the road) to start the 2023 campaign.
New England Patriots: What is Mac Jones in Bill O'Brien's offense?
This is a make-or-break year for the 2021 first-round pick, and he should have a chance to put it together with a new offensive coordinator. If he can't generally help the Patriots hang with the Eagles, Dolphins, Jets and Cowboys in the first four weeks of the season, the Pats will have to consider a change.
New York Jets: How long will it take the offense to mesh?
New quarterback (Aaron Rodgers) who has never played anywhere else, rising running back (Breece Hall) who is coming off a major injury, veteran back (Dalvin Cook) who has just arrived and may need time, a receiving corps that looks quite different beyond Garrett Wilson, and an offensive line that has been dealing with injuries all summer. Not ideal when you play Buffalo, Dallas and Kansas City in the first month of the season.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens: Who will be Lamar Jackson's primary targets in Todd Monken's offense?
Mark Andrews might be a given, but Monken likes to air it out and Jackson is being paid to make big plays with his arm now. At receiver, Zay Flowers is a rookie, Rashod Bateman has not been reliable, and Odell Beckham Jr. peaked nearly a decade ago. Lots to determine as the Ravens travel to Cincinnati, Cleveland and Pittsburgh in a five-week span to open the season.
Cincinnati Bengals: Will the secondary hold up?
Safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III are gone, while veteran starter Chidobe Awuzie is coming off a torn ACL at cornerback. That could put a lot on guys with little or no experience in this defense, such as Dax Hill, Nick Scott and DJ Turner II. The face Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson right out of the gate.
Cleveland Browns: Is Deshaun Watson still good?
The third-highest-rated passer in NFL history has played in half a dozen games since 2020, and he posted a sub-60 completion percentage and a sub-80 passer rating in those six outings with the 2022 Browns. The Browns are obviously deeply invested in Watson, and if he starts slow with three early divisional games, they'll have to proactively adjust.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Is Kenny Pickett enough?
We know the defense is talented as hell, but the Steelers are putting all of their offensive eggs into Pickett's basket. He'll have to show immediate improvement after a tough rookie season and an encouraging preseason, but with early-season meetings with San Francisco, Cleveland and Baltimore, the Steelers should have a pretty good indication of what he's got by their Week 6 bye.
AFC South
Houston Texans: How Bobby Slowik and C.J. Stroud will work together
There's nothing pressing for a Texans team rebuilding. The key early this year will be to see how the team's new offensive coordinator and new quarterback can find a groove, ideally for many years to come. Aside from that, it's all about player development early and throughout the 2023 campaign.
Indianapolis Colts: How much to put on Anthony Richardson
The rookie No. 4 overall pick has flashed at times this offseason and is set to start from the get-go, but he's still considered more of a long-term project. The Colts want to see what they have but without potentially breaking their young star QB. He'll face defenses led by guys like Will Anderson Jr., Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett in the first seven weeks of his career.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Who should be prioritized at the skill positions?
Evan Engram, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Travis Etienne Jr. are joined by Calvin Ridley, Tank Bigsby, D'Ernest Johnson and Elijah Cooks. How are they going to split up all the reps and looks? Jacksonville will need to determine that early so that the team can set sights on more playoff success with plenty of clarity in 2023.
Tennessee Titans: If Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry still have it
Because if there's even a chance either shows obvious decline (as appears likely considering their respective ages), the Titans would be better off trading one or both ahead of Oct. 31.
AFC West
Denver Broncos: How to master the Sean Payton-Russell Wilson dynamic
We don't yet know how these two Super Bowl winners will mesh in Denver, but the Broncos don't have time on their side. Another bad season from Wilson could lead to major changes very soon, so it's imperative that he and his new head coach find a strong groove before they play the Chiefs twice in a three-week span in October.
Kansas City Chiefs: Can they find a viable second receiving option outside of Travis Kelce?
That's especially the case as Kelce deals with an early-season knee injury. Nobody shined in his stead in Thursday's loss to the Lions, but even when he returns the Chiefs have reason to wonder. With JuJu Smith-Schuster gone, the team will want to determine early how those guys like Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice and Justin Watson stack up in Patrick Mahomes' receiving corps. It's not something you want to linger all season.
Toney was limited following a trade to Kansas City last year and is now coming off knee surgery that cost him much of training camp, while Rice is a natural question mark as a rookie second-round pick.
Las Vegas Raiders: Is the offensive line good enough?
Particularly the right side, where Greg Van Roten beat out incumbent guard Alex Bars and tackles Jermaine Eluemunor and Thayer Munford Jr. remain question marks as well. If those guys can't step up early, the Raiders might have to aggressively seek more help for Jimmy Garoppolo and Josh Jacobs.
Los Angeles Chargers: Can the defense do its part?
There's little doubt that Justin Herbert and the offense should be able to take another step forward under the tutelage of new coordinator Kellen Moore, but what about a defense that ranked 12th-last in points allowed in 2022 and didn't change much this offseason? That unit will be tested early against the Dolphins, Cowboys and Chiefs and may need to adjust if it can't hold up.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys: Will this version of the offense click?
No more Moore in the offensive coordinator role, Mike McCarthy calling plays, Ezekiel Elliott gone from the offensive backfield, Dalton Schultz no longer at tight end, and now Brandin Cooks in the receiving corps. Throw in that Trey Lance is now on the roster as an elephant in the quarterback room and the the Dak Prescott-quarterbacked Dallas offense faces a lot of pressure early against the likes of the Giants, 49ers and Chargers.
New York Giants: Can Daniel Jones make plays down field?
It's simply necessary these days, but the young and now expensive quarterback ranked near the bottom of the league last year with just 5.1 completed air yards per attempt. He hasn't thrown more than 15 touchdown passes in a season since he was a rookie in 2019, but the Giants are betting heavy on him putting it all together as a playmaker with his arm in 2023.
Philadelphia Eagles: What to do if new young key defensive players aren't ready
Following the losses of Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps, green defenders like Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean, Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown could all have to play significant rolls early. If they can't excel, a Super Bowl contender might have to make big moves.
Washington Commanders: How long to give Sam Howell
Maybe this'll be an easy decision because the sophomore fifth-round pick will kill it as the team's new starter. But the sample size is small and the odds still don't favor him. If he struggles early against Denver, Buffalo and/or Philadelphia, the Commanders will have to make a critical call as to when to try out Jacoby Brissett without threatening the season. That'd be a shame because there's plenty of talent elsewhere in the Washington roster.
NFC North
Chicago Bears: Has Justin Fields taken a turn with his arm?
It's no secret Fields was one of the best running quarterbacks in NFL history while putting up a sub-par passing performance in 2022. Has the 24-year-old turned a corner ahead of his third professional season? Chicago should have a pretty good idea by the time it has played in Kansas City and Washington in the first five weeks of the season, and can adjust accordingly beyond that.
Detroit Lions: Do they have enough support for Jared Goff?
Goff had a breakout season for the breakout Lions in 2022, and now many are expecting an even breakier-outier campaign from an even stronger roster. Still, if Goff is going to keep it rolling with less of an element of surprise in Ben Johnson's offense, he'll occasionally need someone other than Amon-Ra St. Brown to step up at wide receiver. If Marvin Jones Jr, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond can't deliver early on, the Lions might need to reconsider their arsenal ahead of the deadline.
Green Bay Packers: Who will Jordan Love rely on?
Dodging the completely obvious regarding Love's viability in general (which the Packers can hardly control now anyway), it's important for Green Bay to determine who will be the most useful to the third-year quarterback in his debut season as a starter. With Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb gone, it could be a free-for-all including youngsters Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed,
Minnesota Vikings: Are they a real contender?
Because they were a phony one last year, and if the real Vikings show up early against the Eagles, Chargers and Chiefs and they're behind the eight ball, it might be time to consider cleaning house and looking toward 2024 and beyond.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons: How long to give Desmond Ridder
Same scenario the Commanders are facing, except with Ridder replacing Sam Howell and veteran backup Taylor Heinicke playing the role of Jacoby Brissett. If the sophomore middle-round pick is struggling, eventually you have to pull the trigger and give the other guy a shot. That's the key to the early part of the 2023 campaign for Atlanta.
Carolina Panthers: Is Bryce Young properly supported?
The Panthers offensive line was solid last season but rookie fourth-round pick Chandler Zavala will start the season in place of the injured Austin Corbett at right guard and Brady Christensen remains a weak link in the other guard spot. This was an awful unit in 2021, and if there's any regression there, the team will have to consider taking some pressure off of its rookie No. 1 overall pick.
New Orleans Saints: Who will be Derek Carr's second option?
We know Chris Olave is the top dog at this point. And on paper, Michael Thomas is intriguing. But the three-time Pro Bowler hasn't been a steady contributor since 2019 and beyond that there's a mix of unproven and over-the-hill for a team that had just one player with 50 catches and 500 yards receiving in 2022.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Can Baker Mayfield finally become the guy?
If by mid-October it's apparent he can't, the Bucs can't afford to wait around and see any longer. Kyle Trask needs a shot, and/or they need to consider trading some of their veterans in order to launch a full-fledged rebuild.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals: Is it worth using Kyler Murray at any point?
In other words, if the team truly is as bad as advertised in the first quarter or so of the campaign, why expose the extremely valuable and expensive franchise quarterback to any potential damage coming off a major knee injury?
Los Angeles Rams: What do Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua have in them?
Silver lining associated with the fact Cooper Kupp is unavailable and might not be 100 percent for quite some time? The Rams can and should get deep looks at both young receivers to see how much potential they might have as long-term contributors alongside Kupp and Van Jefferson.
San Francisco 49ers: If Brock Purdy was a one-hit wonder in 2022
The sample size was small for Mr. Irrelevant's surprisingly strong rookie performance last year, but now he's coming off a big shoulder injury and the pressure will be on against defenses that are more familiar with him. The 49ers are being stubborn here, but if Purdy really struggles early against opponents like the Steelers, Rams and Cowboys, Sam Darnold might deserve a look or two. Otherwise, the 49ers risk wasting a promising season.
Seattle Seahawks: Same question regarding Geno Smith
The 32-year-old former second-round pick was a sudden star for a while out of nowhere in 2022, earning the starting job moving forward. But Smith's play slipped late. If he can't recapture that early stuff again in the first 4-6 weeks of the 2023 campaign, the Seahawks might have to consider cutting their losses. His contract is flexible and there's always...um, Drew Lock.