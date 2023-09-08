1 Thing Each NFL Team Must Figure out in Early Part of 2023 Season

1 of 8

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Buffalo Bills: How to win without Von Miller and Tremaine Edmunds

The superstar pass-rusher will start the year on the PUP list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, while the veteran linebacker exited as a free agent. A lot will fall on the shoulders of lightly-used sophomore Terrel Bernard in the middle and a wide array of non-Millers elsewhere in the front seven. Not ideal with a tough early-season schedule.

Miami Dolphins: How to maintain the element of surprise

There were clues down the stretch last year that defenses were figuring out Mike McDaniel's offense, at least to an extent. They scored 20 or fewer points in three of Tua Tagovailoa's last four starts. That has to change with four tough games (three on the road) to start the 2023 campaign.

New England Patriots: What is Mac Jones in Bill O'Brien's offense?

This is a make-or-break year for the 2021 first-round pick, and he should have a chance to put it together with a new offensive coordinator. If he can't generally help the Patriots hang with the Eagles, Dolphins, Jets and Cowboys in the first four weeks of the season, the Pats will have to consider a change.

New York Jets: How long will it take the offense to mesh?

New quarterback (Aaron Rodgers) who has never played anywhere else, rising running back (Breece Hall) who is coming off a major injury, veteran back (Dalvin Cook) who has just arrived and may need time, a receiving corps that looks quite different beyond Garrett Wilson, and an offensive line that has been dealing with injuries all summer. Not ideal when you play Buffalo, Dallas and Kansas City in the first month of the season.