Power Ranking Warriors' Roster Entering 2023-24 NBA Season

9. Dario Šarić

This might be underselling what Šarić can do, since he seems like such a natural fit in this offense. He is, essentially, a stretch big but with better handling and passing than the label implies.



8. Gary Payton II

Payton is a tireless defender who has carved an offensive niche as a play-finisher. He doesn't take many threes, but he's connecting on a lot of what he attempts (50 percent last season), and he has the bounce to put anyone standing between him and the basket on a poster.



7. Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga's lack of playing time to this point (career 18.8 minutes per game) speaks to the high difficulty level of Golden State's attempt to toe two different time lines. The Warriors need him to fill a relatively minor role, but he'll drop enough hints of what he could become to make you wish this club would let him spread his wings.



6. Chris Paul

With his 38th birthday behind him, Paul is doing what he can to fend off any age-related decline. He has never been less threatening as a scorer (career-low 13.9 points last season), but he has held up as an outside shooter (37.5 percent) and genius-level decision-maker (8.9 assists against 1.9 turnovers).



5. Kevon Looney

No matter what changes in Golden State, Looney remains a constant source of active rebounding, solid screen-setting and stout defending. He's also a slick scorer around the rim despite not having a lot of vertical lift.

