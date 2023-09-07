2024 NBA Free Agency Storylines You'll Hear About Constantly Next Season

1 of 9

The NBA needs stars, and LeBron James has been arguably the league's biggest draw for two decades. As the resurgent Los Angeles Lakers were ousted from the Western Conference Finals by the Denver Nuggets, James publicly hinted that he may be near the end of his career, actively considering retirement.

Ultimately, he decided to continue at least through 2023-24, but will that reignite his passion for the game, or will he opt out of his final season with the team at $51.4 million?

That's a crazy amount of money to walk away from, but that may or may not be his motivating factor. James has long voiced that he'll play until his heart and head aren't in the game, and then he'll walk away. However, that was the first time he voiced that the time was nearing.

Previously, James had stressed that he intended to stay in the league long enough to play with his son, Bronny James. After a serious scare, the younger James is recovering well from a cardiac issue. Family could pull James away from the NBA; if so, he will already go down as one of the greatest players of all time.

Now, if James can win a second title with the Lakers and his fifth overall, he'll have an even stronger GOAT case. Would that push James to continue or walk away on top?