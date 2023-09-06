Photo: NFL Rookies to Wear 'Prem1ere' Jersey Patches for 1st Career Games in 2023

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The start of the 2023 season brings a new class of rookies making their official NFL debuts, and the league is set to commemorate that for each one of them.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that each rookie will wear a special "NFL PREM1ERE" jersey patch when they play their first game:

"An NFL rookie's first game marks an unforgettable occasion in his football experience and we are excited to preserve this moment and honor this milestone," Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said in a release.

The NFL's addition of the commemorative jersey patch follows the lead of MLB, which implemented memorabilia patches for players making their major-league debuts during the 2023 season.

Fans will get their first look at the "NFL PREM1ERE" patches during Thursday's season opener between the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. Promising rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to have a significant role in the Detroit offense.