WWE's Growing Becky Lynch Problem

Credit: WWE.com

Almost exactly five years removed from her breakthrough moment as The Man, Becky Lynch is struggling to reach those same heights of popularity.

She's a household name and has attained incredible success throughout her career, including being the single-hottest act in all of WWE at one point in time.

Lynch remains a top talent in every sense and always finds herself in a prominent position on television. She's an exceptional performer capable of carrying shows, holding gold, elevating opponents and electrifying audiences.

However, it's become clear she's hit a wall if her less-than-stellar last year has been any indication.

She last competed for singles gold at SummerSlam 2022, and in that time, WWE has done everything imaginable to keep her busy outside of the title picture. Unfortunately, nothing has seemed to stick.

Her upcoming return to NXT, where she'll challenge Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship, might be what finally reignites her flame. The former WrestleMania headliner's recent steel-cage triumph over Trish Stratus helped light the spark.

WWE's growing problem with the booking of Becky Lynch is painfully apparent but can still be remedied.