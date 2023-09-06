Former Giants WR Kenny Golladay Works Out for Jets Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay remains a free agent, but he was given a look by an AFC team on Wednesday.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Golladay was among the players to attend a workout with the New York Jets. However, Pelissero added that the Jets won't be signing the veteran wideout at this time.

The workout also included former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown as well as running back Ellis Merriweather and wide receivers Jeff Smith and James Proche, per Pelissero.

Golladay was released by the Giants after just two years of his four-year, $72 million contract signed in 2021. His disappointing tenure saw him appear in just 12 games last season and record six catches for 81 yards with one touchdown. In his first year with the team, he failed to reach the end zone in 14 games while notching 37 catches for 521 yards.

The 29-year-old began his career in 2017 after being drafted in the third round by the Detroit Lions. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, leading the league with 11 touchdowns in the latter year while recording a career-high 1,190 yards. His 2020 campaign was cut short by a hip injury that limited him to five games.

The Jets unexpectedly lost a member of their passing attack when veteran wide receiver Corey Davis announced last month that he was "stepping away" from the NFL after six seasons at the age of 28. However, it doesn't sound like Goladay will be added to the fold anytime soon.

New York has hopes of contending for a spot in the Super Bowl following the arrival of Aaron Rodgers, so there's a chance the team looks to bolster its receiving corps at some point this season.