NFL Fans Deem 49ers' Nick Bosa Worth 'Every Penny' of Record $170M Contract

Nick Bosa's holdout reportedly ended in head-turning fashion Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers and star pass-rusher agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract extension that features $122.5 million in guarantees. The deal makes the Ohio State product the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

That Bosa landed such a deal comes as no surprise given the production in the early portion of his career.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft has a resume that already includes a Defensive Player of the Year, a first team All-Pro selection and three Pro Bowls. He led the NFL with 18.5 sacks last season after posting 15.5 in 2021.

Bosa will now be the face of the 49ers defense for years to come following this deal and figures to be on the field when they start their new season on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.