    NFL Fans Deem 49ers' Nick Bosa Worth 'Every Penny' of Record $170M Contract

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 6, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 29: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Nick Bosa's holdout reportedly ended in head-turning fashion Wednesday.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers and star pass-rusher agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract extension that features $122.5 million in guarantees. The deal makes the Ohio State product the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

    Social media had plenty of reactions to the new contract:

    Darius Butler @DariusJButler

    Deserves EVERY penny! <br><br>That's one Defensive DAWG taken care of. <br><br>Who's next??? <br><br>Chris Jones<br>Brian Burns<br>Christian Wilkins <a href="https://t.co/08fzLDvLVy">https://t.co/08fzLDvLVy</a>

    Kyle Juszczyk @JuiceCheck44

    Sheeeeeeeeesssshhhhhh 💰💰💰 <a href="https://t.co/tWgb5J3adT">https://t.co/tWgb5J3adT</a>

    Marcus Spears @mspears96

    My Lawd my Lawd <a href="https://t.co/ISccr31sJf">https://t.co/ISccr31sJf</a>

    Football @BostonConnr

    Dude is gonna put pads on for the first time Sunday and have 3 sacks in 30 snaps<br><br>Worth it. <a href="https://t.co/8nwIv0erRc">https://t.co/8nwIv0erRc</a>

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    Expect $35M+ for Micah Parsons next year. <a href="https://t.co/MgpFcTM6QA">https://t.co/MgpFcTM6QA</a>

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    That's $34 million per year. Market-resetter, at least on the surface. <a href="https://t.co/azFqSKoUGr">https://t.co/azFqSKoUGr</a>

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Oooooohhhh weeeeee!!! Get money than Bosa. Stuck by what he believed and got what he deserved. Dude is a Fricking big game Hunter! 👏🏾 <a href="https://t.co/7VrGXoitDR">https://t.co/7VrGXoitDR</a>

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    At 34M per, Nick Bosa is now making Jared Goff money <a href="https://t.co/mEiP135FhP">https://t.co/mEiP135FhP</a>

    Brad Spielberger, Esq. @PFF_Brad

    We had 5/$167.5M with ~$105-110M in total guarantees here: <a href="https://t.co/EHZGQPzbQA">https://t.co/EHZGQPzbQA</a>.<br><br>Worth every penny, and that's a whole lot of pennies <a href="https://t.co/jEmi1oxPRt">https://t.co/jEmi1oxPRt</a>

    That Bosa landed such a deal comes as no surprise given the production in the early portion of his career.

    The No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft has a resume that already includes a Defensive Player of the Year, a first team All-Pro selection and three Pro Bowls. He led the NFL with 18.5 sacks last season after posting 15.5 in 2021.

    Bosa will now be the face of the 49ers defense for years to come following this deal and figures to be on the field when they start their new season on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

