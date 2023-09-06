Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba Expected to Play vs. Rams After Surgery on Wrist Injury

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that he expects rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who underwent surgery for a wrist injury last month, to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The No. 20 overall pick suffered a broken bone in his left wrist during the Seahawks' Aug. 19 preseason game. However, Smith-Njigba was back on the practice field by the end of the month, and now it appears his quick recovery will lead to his NFL debut on Sunday.

Smith-Njigba missed nearly all of last season with a lingering hamstring injury. He dominated the year before with 95 catches for 1,606 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games.

A healthy Smith-Njigba could develop into one of the game's top receivers. In turn, Seattle can evolve into one of the NFL's most explosive offenses.

The Seahawks already have a great wideout duo in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and quarterback Geno Smith was one of the best and most efficient passers in the game last year. Adding Smith-Njigba into the mix as a WR3 may give Seattle the best passing game in football.

We'll see how it all goes down soon enough with the Seahawks set to host the Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.