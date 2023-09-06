X

    Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba Expected to Play vs. Rams After Surgery on Wrist Injury

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 6, 2023

    Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that he expects rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who underwent surgery for a wrist injury last month, to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

    The No. 20 overall pick suffered a broken bone in his left wrist during the Seahawks' Aug. 19 preseason game. However, Smith-Njigba was back on the practice field by the end of the month, and now it appears his quick recovery will lead to his NFL debut on Sunday.

    Smith-Njigba missed nearly all of last season with a lingering hamstring injury. He dominated the year before with 95 catches for 1,606 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games.

    A healthy Smith-Njigba could develop into one of the game's top receivers. In turn, Seattle can evolve into one of the NFL's most explosive offenses.

    The Seahawks already have a great wideout duo in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and quarterback Geno Smith was one of the best and most efficient passers in the game last year. Adding Smith-Njigba into the mix as a WR3 may give Seattle the best passing game in football.

    We'll see how it all goes down soon enough with the Seahawks set to host the Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

