Sam Howell Says Magic Johnson Spoke to Commanders Ahead of Week 1: 'So Fortunate'

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders had a surprise visitor during a pre-practice meeting on Wednesday.

Magic Johnson, who is a member of the ownership group that completed a purchase of the Commanders from Dan Snyder this offseason, spoke to the team for the first time.

"We're just so fortunate as players to have a guy like that who's part of the organization," Commanders quarterback Sam Howell told reporters.

Per Stephen Whyno of NBC Washington, Howell added that Johnson spoke to the team about business and what it takes to be a winning franchise.

"It was awesome, man, just to be able to hear what he had to say and be able to ask him questions at the end and pick his brain," Howell said. "He's been through so many different teams and not only as a player but as an owner and won so many championships on both sides of it."

Johnson became part-owner of the Commanders in July when the NFL approved a $6.05 billion sale to a group led by Josh Harris, who also owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils. There's a total of 20 limited partners in the group.

Snyder, who owned the majority of the Commanders since 1999 and became the sole owner two years ago, was the subject of multiple investigations over the last three years prior to agreeing to sell the franchise. He was fined $60 million by the NFL in July after an independent investigation determined that he sexually harassed a team employee and the team withheld revenue from the league.

The Commanders will open the 2023 season on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Johnson is expected to be in attendance for the game.