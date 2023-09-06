11K Runners Disqualified at Mexico City Marathon for Cutting Course During Race

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Officials for the Mexico City Marathon disqualified around 11,000 runners after they allegedly failed to complete the course, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

"The Mexico City Sports Institute informs that it will proceed to identify those cases in which participants of the XL Mexico City Marathon Telcel 2023 have demonstrated an unsportsmanlike attitude during the event and will invalidate their registration times," organizers said in a statement.

Marca reported the organizers had received complaints of runners using illegal modes of transportation during the event. Per Jenny Bozon of Runner's World, some participants said they experienced issues with their trackers, which is why they weren't recognized as having run the full 26.2-mile course.

Héctor Garibay Flores was the winner in the men's marathon, crossing the finish line in 2:08:23 to set a course record. Celestine Chepchirchir prevailed on the women's side with a time of 2:27:18.