Top NFL Trade Packages for Mike Evans If WR Doesn't Get New Buccaneers Contract

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Mike Evans is entering his 10th season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the 2023 campaign might be the final time he suits up for the only NFL franchise he's known.

Heading into Week 1, his agency released a statement saying contract negotiations will not continue into the season.

In short: The Bucs need to pay Evans now, or else he might be gone next spring.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is trapped in a layered predicament that could result in trading the star wideout.

While the ideal outcome is extending Evans at an affordable rate, he's eyeing an expensive raise. The Bucs need Evans to compete in a winnable NFC South, yet the longer they keep him in 2023, the less he'll command in trade value. Evans can only bring back a fifth-round compensatory pick if he leaves in free agency, too.

If Tampa Bay decides to move Evans—which remains a hypothetical for now—it will likely be hearing from these suitors.