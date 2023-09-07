Top NFL Trade Packages for Mike Evans If WR Doesn't Get New Buccaneers Contract

Top NFL Trade Packages for Mike Evans If WR Doesn't Get New Buccaneers ContractSeptember 7, 2023
Mike Evans is entering his 10th season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the 2023 campaign might be the final time he suits up for the only NFL franchise he's known.
Heading into Week 1, his agency released a statement saying contract negotiations will not continue into the season.
In short: The Bucs need to pay Evans now, or else he might be gone next spring.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is trapped in a layered predicament that could result in trading the star wideout.
While the ideal outcome is extending Evans at an affordable rate, he's eyeing an expensive raise. The Bucs need Evans to compete in a winnable NFC South, yet the longer they keep him in 2023, the less he'll command in trade value. Evans can only bring back a fifth-round compensatory pick if he leaves in free agency, too.
If Tampa Bay decides to move Evans—which remains a hypothetical for now—it will likely be hearing from these suitors.
Cleveland Browns
Based on early expectations, the Cleveland Browns are likely to hover in the thick of the AFC wild-card race. If that happens, the roster may need a midseason jolt to truly contend.
Evans certainly qualifies as that. The question for Cleveland is how soon it'll commit to going all-in on a Super Bowl chase.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson is signed to a fully guaranteed contract through 2026, so the Browns have a window for relative patience. On the other hand, they already project to be $55 million over next year's salary cap.
Cleveland, which currently has enough cap space to absorb Evans' contract, could send a 2024 third-rounder to Tampa around the trade deadline. Whether to extend him would be a problem for the offseason.
If the Browns are legitimately in the Super Bowl hunt, there would be good reason to attempt to capitalize on the late prime of Evans and Amari Cooper.
Detroit Lions
In the wide-open NFC North, the Detroit Lions have steadily landed more attention as the projected division winner. The roster may need a boost at receiver, though.
Amon-Ra St. Brown has established himself as a rising star, but Detroit may struggle to find a reliable second option.
Marvin Jones Jr., Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond should all have promising moments, but their production likely won't be consistent. Jameson Williams is hugely talented, but he's facing a six-game gambling suspension and has only 78 snaps of NFL experience.
Evans would immediately change that discussion.
Last season, Detroit added a 2024 third-rounder from the Minnesota Vikings in the T.J. Hockenson trade. Provided the Lions are atop the NFC North in October, they could part with a Day 2 selection and bolster their offense in preparation for a playoff run.
As every Lions fan knows all too well, the franchise should not waste any opportunity to make the postseason.
St. Brown and Williams are presumably the future of the wide receiver position in Detroit. But armed with north of $68 million in cap space for next season, the Lions wouldn't necessarily have to view Evans as a rental.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs' first priority should be settling negotiations with All-Pro defender Chris Jones. But there's a potential issue appearing in KC beyond that.
As long as tight end Travis Kelce is healthy, the Chiefs are fine. They proved as much in 2022, winning a Super Bowl with a receiving corps led by JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
However, Kelce hyperextended his knee during practice Tuesday, which put his Week 1 availability in doubt. Even if it winds up not being a long-term injury, the scare may push Kansas City into a proactive trade.
The Chiefs have spent second-round picks on Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice over the past two years. They also acquired Kadarius Toney via trade last season and have an intriguing reserve in Justyn Ross. Still, none of them are safe options.
Evans would raise the floor for Kansas City's offense and is fully capable of being a top target in Kelce's absence.
In return, the Bucs would receive a third-rounder along with Richie James to plug into Evans' vacated snaps.
New England Patriots
The biggest uncertainty is whether the New England Patriots would be willing to extend Evans. Bill Belichick loves veteran players, though not necessarily pricey ones.
Evans, who's surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in all nine of his NFL seasons, is worth the atypical gamble for New England.
JuJu Smith-Schuster likely isn't a No. 1 target for a contender. Kendrick Bourne is a fringe WR2 at best, and DeVante Parker has an enormous injury red flag attached to his resume.
The Patriots are currently in line for a league-high $115.7 million in cap space in 2024. They could afford to package third- and seventh-round picks for Evans and sign him to a pricey extension, giving young quarterback Mac Jones a true top receiver moving forward.
New York Jets
Patience? Who likes that?
Now, any aggressive move the New York Jets consider must include the belief Aaron Rodgers is back in 2024. Otherwise, the attached risk is a bit unsettling—even for a win-now squad as the Jets are in 2023.
Let's hypothesize Rodgers quietly gives an indication that, based on his health, he's planning to return. In that case: Do it.
Along with a third-rounder, the Jets can ship reserve running back Michael Carter to Tampa. Rachaad White is a quality starter, but the Bucs could use a boost at the position, and Carter is signed through 2024.
Evans would provide a clear upgrade over Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman Jr. as Rodgers' top target after Garrett Wilson.