76ers Rumors: Joel Embiid Gave PHI 'Assurances' amid James Harden Trade Demand

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has offered "assurances he is OK riding out the current drama" surrounding James Harden, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Embiid is just starting his four-year, $213.3 million supermax extension, but many have wondered whether his long-term commitment to Philly could waver depending on how Harden's ongoing standoff with the team is resolved.

