NBA Rumors: James Harden Traveling Alone to Enjoy Miami Nightlife Upset Some 76ers

James Harden's decision to travel separate from the Philadelphia 76ers during a late-season game didn't sit well with some members of the organization.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Harden, with permission from the front office, took his own flight to Miami "to enjoy the nightlife" in the city before a March 1 game against the Heat.

Shelburne noted this isn't an uncommon practice in the NBA, but she added that it "didn't sit well" with then-head coach Doc Rivers and several players on the Sixers.

