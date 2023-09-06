X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    NBA Rumors: James Harden Traveling Alone to Enjoy Miami Nightlife Upset Some 76ers

    Adam WellsSeptember 6, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 11: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    James Harden's decision to travel separate from the Philadelphia 76ers during a late-season game didn't sit well with some members of the organization.

    Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Harden, with permission from the front office, took his own flight to Miami "to enjoy the nightlife" in the city before a March 1 game against the Heat.

    Shelburne noted this isn't an uncommon practice in the NBA, but she added that it "didn't sit well" with then-head coach Doc Rivers and several players on the Sixers.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.