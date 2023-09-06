Danny Green, 76ers Agree to 1-Year Contract; Reunites with Joel Embiid, Nick Nurse

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers and free-agent guard Danny Green agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Green spent most of last season recovering from a torn ACL, playing only 11 games with the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 5.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in limited action.

The 36-year-old previously spent two seasons with the Sixers from 2020 to 2022, emerging as a vital floor spacer on the perimeter.

It's unclear whether Green has anything left in the tank as he approaches his late 30s coming off a significant knee injury. He had a strong relationship with the Sixers locker room during his first tenure and excelled under new coach Nick Nurse during a one-year stint together in Toronto, so there is no better on-paper fit for him than Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid kept in touch with Green last season as he was rehabbing the knee injury, and having a stabilizing presence could help calm internal tensions. James Harden's trade request has overshadowed the Sixers' entire offseason and the continued chaos in Philadelphia—along with some cryptic social media posts—has led to speculation Embiid could look for his own exit.

While adding Green won't instantly create harmony behind the scenes, his relationship with Embiid and Nurse should give him an opportunity to step in as a locker room leader in camp. If Green winds up helping in a limited bench role as well, that's all the better.