Colorado's Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Worth $5.3M in Total NIL Value

AP Photo/LM Otero

Colorado has been the talk of college football after a memorable 45-42 victory over TCU in Saturday's season opener, with Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders becoming the first breakout stars in the sport for 2023.

Per Pete Nakos of On3.com, Sanders and Hunter now have a combined $5.3 million name, image and likeness valuation.

Sanders surpassed Texas' Arch Manning to earn the highest NIL valuation among all players in college football at $3.5 million, an increase of $1 million from the previous week. He is No. 4 among college football players with a valuation of $1.8 million.

Per On3.com's overall NIL valuation list, Sanders ranks second to Bronny James at $6.3 million. Hunter is No. 6 overall between USC quarterback Caleb Williams ($2.6 million) and Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart ($1.7 million).

Sanders and Hunter were among the many players who followed Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado.

The Buffaloes added a total of 86 players between transfers and high-school recruits after Deion was hired as head coach in December. Only 10 scholarship players from the 2022 team remain on Colorado's roster.

Shedeur, Deion's son, had a dazzling debut for the Buffaloes. He threw for a school-record 510 yards and four touchdowns against TCU.

Hunter, who was the nation's No. 1 overall recruit coming out of high school in 2022, was a huge factor on both sides of the ball. The 20-year-old caught 11 passes for 119 yards as a receiver and recorded an interception as a cornerback. He was on the field for a total of 139 snaps, including all 79 defensive snaps.

While it may not be possible for Hunter to maintain that pace all season, being able to do it for one game is impressive and opens up a lot of opportunities for him with this Colorado team.

Even with the hiring of Deion Sanders as head coach and all of the talent that was added to the roster, expectations were muted for Colorado entering the game. This was a program that was coming off a 1-11 record in 2022 under Karl Dorrell and Mike Sanford.

Saturday's victory was Colorado's first over a ranked opponent since Sept. 2019. It also gave the Buffaloes a bump to No. 22 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. It's the first time they have been ranked since December 2020.