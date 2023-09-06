Carl Nassib Announces NFL Retirement After 7-Year Career with Browns, Raiders, Bucs

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Veteran defensive end Carl Nassib has announced he's retiring from the NFL after seven seasons.

"This would have been my 23rd football season," he told People's Natasha Dye. "I've been playing football since I was eight years old, and I'm really excited to move on to the next chapter of my life."



The 30-year-old was a third-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2016. He went on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Nassib made history in June 2021 when he became the first publicly out active player in the NFL. He told Dye he intends to work with the league in off-field endeavors.

"I think that I can provide a very rare and specific view of how life is for an out gay player, and I think that there are some amazing opportunities that I can also learn," he said.

Ryan O'Callaghan played four years in the NFL as an offensive tackle and came out in 2017 after his playing career was over. He told NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha that having an active player come out can have a big impact on younger members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Someone like Carl coming out normalizes being gay for a lot of youth," O'Callaghan said. "It gives a lot of kids someone they can point to and say, 'Hey, he's gay, too. I bet you wouldn't make fun of him.' It does go a long way."

Nassib made 99 appearances in the NFL, last playing for the Buccaneers in 2022. He finishes up with 25.5 sacks and 187 tackles

The Penn State product reflected to Dye how playing football required him to make a lot of sacrifices, such as missing family gatherings during the season.

"I haven't spent Thanksgiving with my family since 2010, so I am really, really looking forward to spending time with my family, my friends, and those special moments," he said. "And that's something that I've been looking forward to for years."