Lakers' Title Hopes Rest on Trae Young's Availability Amid NBA Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Stop me if you have heard this one before: the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in dealing for a star player in hopes of increasing their championship odds.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young has been on the Lakers' radar for quite some time and Los Angeles would make a run at him if the relationship between Young and Atlanta gets any icier.

It is important to note that Young is not currently available, at least outwardly.

With that said, major organizational changes on which the face of the franchise was reportedly not consulted created tension. If the situation heads further south, and any issues between Young, new head coach Quinn Snyder, and the organization's front office present themselves, do not be surprised to see the star point guard made available.

Nor should you be shocked when the Lakers make a run at him.

The team would likely have to give up a player or two they either re-signed this offseason or brought in, as well as a draft pick or two, but it would be worth it for Los Angeles to form a superstar trio in pursuit of an NBA title.

The Lakers advanced all the way to the Western Conference Finals a season ago, but were swept by eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets. While the team has gotten better through its offseason acquisitions and the signing of breakout star Austin Reaves to a new deal, it still feels as though Los Angeles is a player away from being able to realistically compete against the Nuggets and what is expected to be an improved Phoenix Suns team.

Young would not only provide them with that player but would form a foundation on which the team can build beyond the days of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. At just 24 years old, Young is already one of the most dynamic players in the league. He averaged 26.2 points in just under 35 minutes a game, knocked down 42.9 percent from the floor, and added 33.5 from beyond the arch.

He is consistent and has essentially carried the Hawks for the last handful of years. Without the pressure of being the guy for the Lakers, at least while James and Davis are around, he would be able to play ball without the weight of an entire city on his shoulders.

And the Lakers would have a guy that can come through and win them games if, and when, James and Davis are not available.

There is reason to be hesitant of such a move, particularly when it comes to Reaves and what Young's arrival would mean for him, his development, and more importantly, playing time.

The team would likely find ways to keep Reaves on the floor, especially after inspiring performances in the FIBA World Cup, but there are so many touches to go around and the young, budding star would likely be the one to see his numbers adversely affected.

Whether bringing in Young and potentially hurting the chemistry Reaves developed with his teammates a season ago would be a question Lakers brass would have to confront before making any deal.

If they do not believe it would and can devise a way to keep Reaves active in the game plan while bringing in an all-world player like Young, the team would instantly elevate its championship stock and, potentially, eclipse even the Nuggets as the favorite to emerge from the Western Conference.