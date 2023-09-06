Duke QB Riley Leonard Not Given Extension on Paper From Professor After Clemson Upset

Lance King/Getty Images

After leading Duke to a monumental 28-7 upset win over No. 9 Clemson on Monday, Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard pleaded with his professor, Dr. Don Taylor, to get an extension on his homework due at midnight.

Unfortunately, that request has been denied, although Dr. Taylor, a professor in the Sanford School of Public Policy, provided sound reasoning.

"Hey Riley, great game last night, man, it was so exciting," Taylor said.

"Congratulations to you and all your teammates, but you know, Wesley Williams and the other linemen who are in the class—they said they prepared and did it ahead of time, so why didn't the quarterback? So no way man, no extension."

Leonard can take solace in the fact that he just led Duke to one of the biggest wins in program history. He accounted for 175 passing yards and 98 rushing yards. His 44-yard touchdown run gave Duke the lead for good in the third quarter.

But he will not be getting that desired extension. Other teammates apparently didn't need it, one of them being Duke defensive lineman Wesley Williams. The redshirt freshman also had a tremendous game thanks to two blocked two field goal attempts.

As for happenings on the field, Duke jumped into the Associated Press poll at No. 21 overall with the win. The Blue Devils will also now host Lafayette on Saturday.