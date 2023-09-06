    1 Sentence to Describe the State of Every WWE and AEW Title Right Now

    Erik BeastonSeptember 6, 2023

      Credit: WWE.com

      Contrary to what some may have you believe, championships in pro wrestling are more than props. They are the life source of storylines, the emphasis for main events and the centerpiece of rivalries that have stood the test of time.

      Titles make pro wrestling and give the competitors involved a goal.

      Some are handled with the prestige and respect you would expect from a coveted prize; others, not so much.

      With that in mind, here is one sentence to describe each of WWE and All Elite Wrestling's championships.

      Limited to WWE and AEW titles specifically. NXT and Ring of Honor not included.

    Current WWE Champions

      Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns

      World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins

      Intercontinental Championship: Gunther

      United States Championship: Rey Mysterio

      Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Bálor and Damian Priest

      WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky

      World Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley

      WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

    1 Sentence for Each WWE Championship

      Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

      The most coveted prize in WWE, to its benefit, is held by its least-present Superstar.

      World Heavyweight Championship

      Facing an uphill battle to match its universal counterpart's legitimacy.

      Intercontinental Championship

      Its credibility has been rebuilt on the strength of Gunther's undeniable match quality and his blistering chops.

      United States Championship

      A championship with ample history but booked with little urgency in today's WWE.

      Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

      Titles elevated by their roles in top faction-based programs involving The Bloodline and The Judgment Day.

      WWE Women's Championship

      Hotly contested title at the center of a SmackDown women's division lacking direction.

      Women's World Championship

      Defended far too seldomly, despite being held by one of the most charismatic young performers in Rhea Ripley.

      Women's Tag Team Championship

      The most cursed title in wrestling.

    1 Sentence to Describe the State of Every WWE and AEW Title Right Now
    Current AEW Champions

      AEW World Championship: MJF

      AEW World Women's Championship: Saraya

      TBS Championship: Kris Statlander

      AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR

      International Championship: Jon Moxley

      TNT Championship: Luchasaurus

      AEW World Trios Championship: Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed

    1 Sentence for Each AEW Championship

      AEW World Championship

      As healthy as it ever has been around the waist of the best young wrestler, and biggest scumbag, in the business today.

      AEW Women's Championship

      The most inconsistently booked title in the company is the perfect representative for a women's division treated as anything but elite by the creative team.

      TBS Championship

      Finding stability with Kris Statlander, despite lack of creative support.

      TNT Championship

      The driving motivation behind the disingenuous Christian Cage, the title is more the justification for his persona than a valuable championship.

      AEW International Championship

      Somehow less valuable in the possession of AEW's most decorated star (Jon Moxley) than its most unbothered (Orange Cassidy).

      AEW World Tag Team Championship

      Elevated not by their position on the card but by the team holding them and their commitment to the art of tag team wrestling.

      AEW World Trios Championship

      Rapidly losing momentum amid House of Black's inexplicable loss and an Acclaimed run lacking steam.

