1 Sentence to Describe the State of Every WWE and AEW Title Right Now

Credit: WWE.com

Contrary to what some may have you believe, championships in pro wrestling are more than props. They are the life source of storylines, the emphasis for main events and the centerpiece of rivalries that have stood the test of time.

Titles make pro wrestling and give the competitors involved a goal.

Some are handled with the prestige and respect you would expect from a coveted prize; others, not so much.

With that in mind, here is one sentence to describe each of WWE and All Elite Wrestling's championships.

Limited to WWE and AEW titles specifically. NXT and Ring of Honor not included.