1 Sentence to Describe the State of Every WWE and AEW Title Right Now

Contrary to what some may have you believe, championships in pro wrestling are more than props. They are the life source of storylines, the emphasis for main events and the centerpiece of rivalries that have stood the test of time.
Titles make pro wrestling and give the competitors involved a goal.
Some are handled with the prestige and respect you would expect from a coveted prize; others, not so much.
With that in mind, here is one sentence to describe each of WWE and All Elite Wrestling's championships.
Limited to WWE and AEW titles specifically. NXT and Ring of Honor not included.
Current WWE Champions
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns
World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins
Intercontinental Championship: Gunther
United States Championship: Rey Mysterio
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Bálor and Damian Priest
WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky
World Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Chelsea Green and Piper Niven
1 Sentence for Each WWE Championship
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
The most coveted prize in WWE, to its benefit, is held by its least-present Superstar.
World Heavyweight Championship
Facing an uphill battle to match its universal counterpart's legitimacy.
Intercontinental Championship
Its credibility has been rebuilt on the strength of Gunther's undeniable match quality and his blistering chops.
United States Championship
A championship with ample history but booked with little urgency in today's WWE.
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
Titles elevated by their roles in top faction-based programs involving The Bloodline and The Judgment Day.
WWE Women's Championship
Hotly contested title at the center of a SmackDown women's division lacking direction.
Women's World Championship
Defended far too seldomly, despite being held by one of the most charismatic young performers in Rhea Ripley.
Women's Tag Team Championship
The most cursed title in wrestling.
Current AEW Champions
AEW World Championship: MJF
AEW World Women's Championship: Saraya
TBS Championship: Kris Statlander
AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR
International Championship: Jon Moxley
TNT Championship: Luchasaurus
AEW World Trios Championship: Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed
1 Sentence for Each AEW Championship
AEW World Championship
As healthy as it ever has been around the waist of the best young wrestler, and biggest scumbag, in the business today.
AEW Women's Championship
The most inconsistently booked title in the company is the perfect representative for a women's division treated as anything but elite by the creative team.
TBS Championship
Finding stability with Kris Statlander, despite lack of creative support.
TNT Championship
The driving motivation behind the disingenuous Christian Cage, the title is more the justification for his persona than a valuable championship.
AEW International Championship
Somehow less valuable in the possession of AEW's most decorated star (Jon Moxley) than its most unbothered (Orange Cassidy).
AEW World Tag Team Championship
Elevated not by their position on the card but by the team holding them and their commitment to the art of tag team wrestling.
AEW World Trios Championship
Rapidly losing momentum amid House of Black's inexplicable loss and an Acclaimed run lacking steam.