Raiders Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Agrees to Restructured Contract to Save $17M in Cap

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have restructured the contract of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to create $17 million in salary-cap space, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract ($33,750,000 fully guaranteed at signing) with the Raiders this offseason.

Per Marcus Mosher of Raiders Wire, the restructured contract "likely ties Garoppolo to the Raiders through the 2024 season (at least) as they lowered his cap hit for this year."

Garoppolo landed with Las Vegas as a free agent after six years with the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to that stint, he served as a backup to Tom Brady on the New England Patriots.

For his career, Garoppolo has completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 87 touchdowns (42 interceptions) and 14,289 yards (8.3 yards per attempt). He connected on 67.2 percent of his passes for 16 touchdowns (four picks) and 2,437 yards (7.9 Y/A) in 2022.

Garoppolo's season ended in December after he suffered a broken left foot, but he's back healthy and ready to lead Vegas. The Raiders begin their season on Sunday with a matchup against the Denver Broncos.