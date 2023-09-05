Mystics' Kristi Toliver Suffers Torn ACL, Will Miss Rest of Season with Knee Injury

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

Washington Mystics star Kristi Toliver suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Sparks and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season, head coach Eric Thibault told reporters Tuesday.

Toliver suffered the noncontact injury after notching just three points in 1:43 on the floor against the Sparks. She had to be carried off the court.

Toliver, who is in her second stint in Washington, appeared in just 11 games for the Mystics this season, averaging 3.6 points and shooting 33.3 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from deep.

The three-time WNBA All-Star spent three seasons with the Mystics from 2017-19 before returning to the team this year.

Toliver spent the first year of her career with the Chicago Sky after being selected third overall in the 2009 WNBA draft. She also played for the Sparks from 2010-15 and again from 2021-22.

Toliver is a two-time WNBA champion, winning titles with the Sparks in 2016 and the Mystics in 2019.

The Mystics, led by Elena Delle Donne, currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 17-20 record. They're slated to take on the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night.