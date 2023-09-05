Hugh Douglas, Son of Former Eagles Star DE, Dies in Car Crash

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Hugh Douglas, the son of the Philadelphia Eagles legend with the same name, was killed in a car crash on Monday.

Morehouse College, where Douglas was majoring in business administration, issued a statement announcing the death of two students:

"Dear Morehouse Community,

"With deep sadness and a heavy heart, I write to inform you of a tragic incident that occurred on Monday afternoon. Hugh Douglas '25 and Christion Files Jr. '25 were involved in a devastating car accident that resulted in their untimely passing. Hugh and Christion were not just friends but also roommates during their sophomore year, and their loss is deeply felt by all of us in the Morehouse family."

The elder Hugh Douglas posted a series of pictures of his son on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "You were already a better man than me."

Douglas and Christion Files Jr. had recently started their junior years and were members of the class of 2025.

Per the Georgia State Patrol (h/t WSB-TV in Atlanta) the crash occurred around 5 p.m. local time. Files, who was driving the vehicle, attempted to pass another car going around a curve "at a high rate of speed when the car left the road."

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The elder Douglas had a 10-year NFL career from 1995 to 2004. He was originally drafted by the New York Jets in 1995, but he spent the bulk of his career with the Eagles over two different stints.

The Eagles inducted Douglas into their Hall of Fame last season. He is currently a co-host of The Midday Show on 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia.