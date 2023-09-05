Celtics Rumors: Blake Griffin Contract Unlikely 'for Now,' as PF Considers Options

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics still have one roster spot available, but it doesn't sound like Blake Griffin will be a candidate to fill it.

While Boston "would likely welcome a return" by Griffin for the 2023-24 season, "for now that appears unlikely" as he considers his options, according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

Griffin signed with the Celtics ahead of the 2022-23 season and he ended up playing a meaningful role for the franchise both off the bench and as a leader in the locker room.

The 34-year-old averaged 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 41 games while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from deep. However, his role in the postseason dwindled as he appeared in just one game for the Celtics, which were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

Griffin spoke highly of his time in Boston during a recent appearance on the Fore Play podcast, so a return to the Celtics shouldn't be entirely ruled out just yet, especially with the regular season more than one month away.

"Dude, Boston is unbelievable," Griffin said, per Jesse Cinquini of Inside The Celtics. "Living in Boston, playing in Boston, was like one of the best experiences. Dude, the fans are incredible.

"One of the best parts, the players on that team are just like such a great group of guys."

If Griffin were to return to the Celtics, he would be a depth option behind Al Horford, Kristaps Porziņģis and Robert Williams III. Boston also has Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser available.

Boston's roster got a significant shakeup this summer with the departures of Marcus Smart and Grant Williams and the addition of Porziņģis. The team is hoping the moves pay off in its quest to win its first NBA title since 2008.