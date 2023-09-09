Upcoming MLB Free Agents Who Need a Strong Finish in 2023 to Cash in

0 of 10

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Over the course of Major League Baseball's last two offseasons, more than $7 billion worth of contracts were handed out to free agents, with 20 players agreeing to deals worth at least $100 million.

This year's crop of more than 200 impending free agents would love to get a slice of that sweet, sweet cash.

However, there are quite a few players who need to prove over these final few weeks of the regular season that they are worthy of a hefty investment.

In several cases, we're talking about guys who missed most or all of last season and are just looking to show to prospective teams that they can stay healthy.

But for the most part, we'll be looking at players who have struggled as of late (or as of the entire season) and need a strong finish to remind everyone what they can bring to the table.

Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Statistics are current through the start of play Friday, unless otherwise noted.