Early Predictions For WWE Fastlane 2023 Match Card After Payback

2 of 3

John Cena served as the guest referee for LA Knight's victory over The Miz at Payback and, predictably, The Hollywood A-Lister is not at all happy about the future Hall of Famer's officiating abilities.



An unhappiness that will ultimately lead to the in-ring return of the 16-time world champion.



Cena and Miz have competed against each other countless times over the course of their careers and as such, have an almost effortless chemistry. They can work a match that is safe and not nearly as physically taxing on Cena, making it the perfect match for the all-timer's first match back since WrestleMania 39.



Add to that the fact that Miz can absorb losses without them adversely affecting him, thanks to his ability to garner heat from the crowd and remain relevant as a result, and it is difficult to find fault with that particular direction.



Is it the most exciting or desirable match for Cena in this brief comeback tour?



Probably not, but it allows him to get back into the ring in a decidedly low-risk match and does not risk an opponent's momentum, a perfect scenario for a returning legend.

