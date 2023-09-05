Early Predictions For WWE Fastlane 2023 Match Card After Payback

Early Predictions For WWE Fastlane 2023 Match Card After PaybackSeptember 5, 2023
WWE presents Fastlane, its next premium live event, on Saturday, October 7 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and thus far, little is known about the match card.
On the heels of a Payback event that saw Seth Rollins retain his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura and the culmination of Judgment Day's dominance over WWE, and the events of Monday's Raw, there are a few reasonable directions as to the shape that lineup may take.
Including the return to the squared circle of one of WWE's greatest of all time.
Predicted Card
World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Judgment Day
John Cena vs. The Miz
WWE Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Iyo Sky
United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller
World Women's Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley
New Day vs. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle
A definitive defeat will not stop Shinsuke Nakamura from targeting Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship, as eluded to on Raw. It also will not allow him to do the logical thing by taking advantage of an injured champion and accepting a rematch, but that is another argument for another time.
The rematch, always a favorite of wrestling fans, will likely headline a card that should also feature Jey Uso's first match as a member of the Raw brand, a second showdown between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez over the Women's World Championship, and Iyo Sky's first title defense on a premium live event since winning the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam.
John Cena Returns to the Squared Circle
John Cena served as the guest referee for LA Knight's victory over The Miz at Payback and, predictably, The Hollywood A-Lister is not at all happy about the future Hall of Famer's officiating abilities.
An unhappiness that will ultimately lead to the in-ring return of the 16-time world champion.
Cena and Miz have competed against each other countless times over the course of their careers and as such, have an almost effortless chemistry. They can work a match that is safe and not nearly as physically taxing on Cena, making it the perfect match for the all-timer's first match back since WrestleMania 39.
Add to that the fact that Miz can absorb losses without them adversely affecting him, thanks to his ability to garner heat from the crowd and remain relevant as a result, and it is difficult to find fault with that particular direction.
Is it the most exciting or desirable match for Cena in this brief comeback tour?
Probably not, but it allows him to get back into the ring in a decidedly low-risk match and does not risk an opponent's momentum, a perfect scenario for a returning legend.
Drew McIntyre Continues His Turn to the Dark Side
Drew McIntyre has done everything there is to accomplish as a babyface in WWE.
He is a two-time WWE champion, has battled every top heel in the industry, and has proven to be a workhorse over his last three years in that role. It is time to freshen things up, as much for him as anyone, and it appears those in WWE Creative recognize as much.
From the mounting tensions between him and New Day, to his promises to take up his frustrations with Cody Rhodes if Jey Uso ends up being a problem for him, the hints and teases of a heel turn are a welcome change for a guy who is better than his creative over the last year has reflected.
That turn toward the dark side continues at Fastlane as McIntyre and Riddle settle their differences with New Day and in the process, The Scottish Warrior shows off a renewed intensity and aggression that leaves no doubt as to the direction he is heading as WrestleMania season draws near.
From there, his attention turns toward Uso and Rhodes as his long memory proves both a welcome change creatively and the emphasis for his change in character and demeanor.