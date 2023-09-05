Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers Is 'Gonna Have a Great Year' with Jets After Packers Trade

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tom Brady is a believer in the New York Jets.

On Monday's episode of the Let's Go podcast, Brady spoke about the Jets and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, stating that he believes Rodgers is set to have a strong year in his new scenery.

"I'm excited for him," Brady said. "He'll be invigorated. Looks like he's having a good time up to this year. I know he has been engaged in the offseason, which is always great, and really trying to connect with his teammates."

Brady continued by complimenting the team that the Jets have for next season and stating that the weapons at Rodgers disposal could make him poised for a monster year.

"They have a really good team," Brady said. "They have a really good offense. And, you know, Aaron's been, when he's got good receivers, man, it's pretty dangerous. I think he is gonna have a great year."

The Jets have a lot of hype going into 2023 with Rodgers as the center piece. Dalvin Cook, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are a few other strong additions from the NFC North this season, but weapons like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Tyler Conklin who were already with the team will supply him with tons of firepower.

Still, the Jets haven't made the playoffs since 2010 and have been overall putrid in that time. They have run through several quarterbacks and head coaches and were labeled as dysfunctional. Ironically, Brady was a huge reason why as he led the New England Patriots to continued dominance in the AFC East and led the team to an 18-2 record against the Jets from 2011-2020.

Still, Brady knows better than most about a scenery change late in a career, and his endorsement of Rodgers and the Jets only adds to the hype they possess heading into the season.

The world will see how the team lives up and it will be in primetime as they host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.