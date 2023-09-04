Aaron Rodgers Named Jets Team Captain After Offseason Trade from Packers

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

After an eventful offseason in which he fully embraced his new surroundings, New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned the respect of his teammates.

The team announced on Monday that Rodgers was voted as one of three team captains ahead of his first season in the Big Apple following this offseason's blockbuster trade from the Green Bay Packers. Linebacker C.J. Mosley and special teams ace Justin Hardee join Rodgers as the other team captains:

Rodgers is no stranger to being a team captain. In his 18 seasons in Green Bay, he earned the honor 12 times. Many had wondered how he'd adjust to the bright lights of New York, but the four-time NFL MVP has done so seamlessly.

Rodgers has routinely been seen out with his teammates, most recently attending the U.S. Open this weekend. He also quickly developed chemistry with the Jets' young stars Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner.

"Aaron has been fantastic, he really has," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said. "He's been unbelievable with his voice, his messaging, his nurturing of the young guys around him."

New York is hoping the addition of Rodgers will help the team end a 12-year playoff drought, which is the longest in the NFL.

Rodgers and the Jets will begin their quest for success in their season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football on Sept. 11.